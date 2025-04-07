Ashton Hall is likely all over your social media feeds right now thanks to a viral TikTok video depicting his highly debated morning routine. Like most things that take off online, it’s only a matter of time before they arrive in Fortnite. Is Epic Games really making a Fortnite Ashton Hall skin a reality? Sit down and prepare yourself a bowl of ice water.

I love a silly Fortnite collaboration as much as the next person, but if you’re positive that Ashton Hall is coming to the battle royale game, then it’s bad news, I’m afraid. The fitness influencer and entrepreneur is not coming to Fortnite anytime soon, although we aren’t ruling it out completely. Epic Games frequently adapts pop culture phenomena into emotes and other cosmetics, so it might just add an ice water bowl emote next. However, Hall isn’t the biggest advocate of jumping into free Switch games or new mobile games.

In a recent upload to this social media accounts, Hall takes aim at playing titles like open-world game opus Grand Theft Auto 5. After throwing a controller at his TV in an angry fit, the TikToker also portrays drinking carbonated drinks and browsing the internet in a negative light.

Instead, armed with his trusty bottle of Saratoga water, Hall recommends his morning routine, of course. But where did all of this start?

On February 7, 2025, Ashton Hall claimed his spot in the top ten memes of 2025, at least to me, anyway. Floating in the air for four minutes and rubbing a banana peel on my face? I do that before writing any Pocket Tactics article.

It didn’t take long for it to amass over 100 million views on TikTok, with even the likes of Mr. Beast joining in to ruin the joke. If you want to drive a joke completely into the ground, just give it to Mr. Beast.

So, no, Ashton Hall is not coming to Fortnite. However, you can look forward to this Fortnite Adventure Time crossover that’s landing in-game shortly. In the meantime, lock in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.