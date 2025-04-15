A new Fortnite Ateez emote has just hot-dropped into the store, so grab your lightsticks and brush up on your K-pop choreo, because now you can slow it down and make it bouncy whenever you clutch a fight. Emoting has come a long way since its humble beginnings, but has almost always broken the fourth wall, taking viral dances from pop culture and turning them into winning poses you can flex whenever you claim a victory royale.

But now, we have a brand new Fortnite dance to spam in the loading lobby, and if you’re a K-pop fan, this one might feel and sound pretty familiar. Popular boy group Ateez has – technically – made their debut in one of the best FPS games, with an emote based on one of their biggest songs. It’s a little spicy, but the Bouncy emote is currently available in the shop, barely a week after popstar princess Sabrina Carpenter appeared in Fortnite.

Ateez aren’t actually the first K-pop act to make an appearance in the popular battle royale, because BTS exploded onto the scene with their Dynamite pack back in 2020. But the Korean music industry continues to dominate, and the Fortnite Bouncy emote is another in what will no doubt be a long line of K-pop collabs. Who knows, we might get Stray Kids chk-chk-booming on the battle bus, or those Blackpink rumors we heard last year might still come true.

We’ve already seen Le Sserafim appear in Overwatch 2, Enhypen has collaborated with Pokémon in the past, and G(i)dle once teamed up with popular MOBA game League of Legends, so it makes sense that Fortnite has come back for another slice of the K-pop pie. It’s a huge industry, dominating both the east and the west, and we’ll no doubt see more and more K-pop acts appear in video games as a way to connect with their fans through a different medium.

Even if you’re not a fan, you’ll be hard pressed to keep the Bouncy chorus out of your head long after you’ve logged out, and personally, we’d rather that than a constant spam of the Laugh It Up donkey emote. While you’re spending your V-bucks on the Ateez emote, grab some freebies with the latest Fortnite codes. We’ve also got plenty of other goodies up for grabs in the most popular gacha games, including Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes.