Yes, a shirtless Fortnite Batman Sprite is dropping into the island

It's summer season for gaming, and that means every developer is bringing out the shorts and sandals. If you're looking for sandy beaches and cool oceans, then the shores of Fortnite are ready and waiting. However, with San Diego Comic Con around the corner, superhero fever is kicking up. As we await new looks at the latest projects from DC and Marvel, it's the Batman Fortnite Sprite that's stealing all the attention.

You may have seen that there's a wave of Fortnite Summer DC skins on the way, with new looks for Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman poised for the Item Shop. But what about the Caped Crusader? Well, if you've ever wanted to see Bruce Wayne shirtless, you don't have to keep replaying that one scene of Robert Pattinson anymore. Fortnite's Batman makeover embraces the sun, rather than the dark. Kitted out in shorts, flip-flops, and his cowl, all he needs is some Shark Repellent Spray.

When you're not thirsting over his chiseled abs, there's another way you can bring Batman along for an adventure. As this current season is all about Sprites, you'll be able to collect the Batman Fortnite Sprite from Thursday, July 16, 2026. Like all the Sprites you can find, this one will come with buffs to give you an advantage during battle. Just beware of other players trying to steal it from you in the pre-game lobby.

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, another Batman Sprite is heading to the game, alongside three other delightful characters. Epic Games is saving the best for last, though. With the World Cup set to end the following day, players can also get the Final Kickoff Sprite. Adorned with a trendy soccer uniform, it's ideal for anyone, no matter what team you're supporting. If you're not sure how to find any of them, it's not too difficult.

You just need to explore the island. Sprites pop up in all manner of locations, so you'll find Batman in no time when you're roaming around. I am wondering what's next for Marvel, too. Could we see some Fortnite-related reveals during the Marvel panel at SDCC 2026? I wager that a few familiar skins will return, either way.

For me, I'm looking forward to seeing full squads of Batman variants, with a total of nine skins when the summer iteration debuts. Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you pick them up.