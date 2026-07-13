Yes, a shirtless Fortnite Batman Sprite is dropping into the island

The Batman Fortnite Sprite shows even Bruce Wayne needs a holiday.

Fortnite Batman Sprite: An image of the Batman Sprite in Fortnite.
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It's summer season for gaming, and that means every developer is bringing out the shorts and sandals. If you're looking for sandy beaches and cool oceans, then the shores of Fortnite are ready and waiting. However, with San Diego Comic Con around the corner, superhero fever is kicking up. As we await new looks at the latest projects from DC and Marvel, it's the Batman Fortnite Sprite that's stealing all the attention.

You may have seen that there's a wave of Fortnite Summer DC skins on the way, with new looks for Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman poised for the Item Shop. But what about the Caped Crusader? Well, if you've ever wanted to see Bruce Wayne shirtless, you don't have to keep replaying that one scene of Robert Pattinson anymore. Fortnite's Batman makeover embraces the sun, rather than the dark. Kitted out in shorts, flip-flops, and his cowl, all he needs is some Shark Repellent Spray.

When you're not thirsting over his chiseled abs, there's another way you can bring Batman along for an adventure. As this current season is all about Sprites, you'll be able to collect the Batman Fortnite Sprite from Thursday, July 16, 2026. Like all the Sprites you can find, this one will come with buffs to give you an advantage during battle. Just beware of other players trying to steal it from you in the pre-game lobby.

Batman Fortnite Sprite: An image of the Fortnite Batman Sprite on a roadmap.

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, another Batman Sprite is heading to the game, alongside three other delightful characters. Epic Games is saving the best for last, though. With the World Cup set to end the following day, players can also get the Final Kickoff Sprite. Adorned with a trendy soccer uniform, it's ideal for anyone, no matter what team you're supporting. If you're not sure how to find any of them, it's not too difficult.

You just need to explore the island. Sprites pop up in all manner of locations, so you'll find Batman in no time when you're roaming around. I am wondering what's next for Marvel, too. Could we see some Fortnite-related reveals during the Marvel panel at SDCC 2026? I wager that a few familiar skins will return, either way.

For me, I'm looking forward to seeing full squads of Batman variants, with a total of nine skins when the summer iteration debuts. Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you pick them up.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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