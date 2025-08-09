Rocket Racing is a bit of a hit-and-miss mode, but the amount of decent vehicles it brings to Fortnite is worth giving it some attention. We've seen big brands from Mercedes to The Incredibles bring dazzling cars to the track, but none of them compare to the Batmobile. The time is coming, though, as Batman's iconic mode of transportation is preparing to park itself in the Item Shop.

It might not be the Batmobile you're thinking of, but the legendary iteration from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie is reportedly poised to make an appearance in Fortnite. While there likely isn't going to be a Michael Keaton skin to accompany it, the chance to drive this Batmobile across the island is enough reason for me to splash some V-Bucks on it. According to leaker 'SamLeakss', Epic Games is saving the car's arrival for a special day in Batman history.

The scooper claims that the Batmobile will be available in the free Switch game on Batman Day, which lands on September 20, 2025. Fans of the Caped Crusader gather to celebrate Batman every year on the third Saturday of September, with limited-edition comic books and other goodies available to grab for one day only. There isn't any information on the Batmobile's full bundle yet, but it's safe to assume it'll include decals and other cosmetics to use for Rocket Racing customization.

Of course, the main highlight is using it in Zero Build and Fortnite's standard battle royale game modes. Since Rocket Racing's debut, Fortnite lets players change the appearance of default vehicles with a car of their choice, as long as it is pre-equipped in their locker.

I've been longing for some pop culture-influenced vehicles for a while, and even though the Tim Burton Batman movies are part of my childhood, I'd prefer to see Zack Snyder or Matt Reeves' version in the Item Shop.

Sorry, Christopher Nolan fans, but The Tumbler can stay in the garage. Regardless of which Batmobile is available, it'll pair well with the existing Fortnite skins available for Batman himself. I'm still waiting for a Robert Pattinson skin, though.

You can, however, get your hands on the new Fortnite Power Rangers bundle, which is live right now in the Item Shop. Purchasing the battle pass also unlocks the Green Ranger, with a bonus White Ranger variant, too. It also adds Halo skins to your collection.

