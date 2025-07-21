While Rocket Racing is a bit of a dud in Fortnite, it continues to give us decent cosmetics for Zero Build and standard battle royale. Whether it's sports cars or iconic movie vehicles, Epic Games' collection of trucks, sedans, and luxury cars is growing. The Battle Bus is just as deserving of your attention as the others, and you can add it to your locker without spending a single dime in the Fortnite Item Shop. But you need to be quick, as it isn't sticking around forever.

Crossovers between Rocket League and Fortnite aren't usually that exciting, at least for me, but I'll make an exception here. The novelty of driving the Battle Bus isn't lost on me, even if my friends don't thank me for transporting them around the Fortnite map. For a limited time, the Item Shop is gifting the vehicle, alongside some nifty decals. I recommend keeping the Battle Bus as it is, though, because that classic blue is good enough to hit the road.

From now until Saturday, August 2, 2025, you can snap up the bundle. However, it could be quite a while before it returns to the Item Shop. That's if Epic Games decides to unvault it, as this bundle is pretty unique for the battle royale game. Collaborations with brands like Porsche and Dodge appear semi-frequently, but Epic's original cosmetics are often harder to acquire. You only have to look at Fortnite skins like Reflex, a cosmetic that has only appeared twice in the Item Shop.

Exclusives like Galaxy are for gaming tablet owners, as Samsung made it a freebie for Galaxy Tab S4 users. While you boot up the game on Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5, did you know the Battle Bus lore is quite wild? I mean, we still don't know who drives it. Over the years, hints about the Bus Driver's existence pop up across seasons, with Farmer Steel suggesting they might be an elderly character. Whoever they are, I thank them for their service.

Beyond the Battle Bus, I'll say it: I'm desperate for Epic Games to put the Batmobile in Fortnite. I've shelled out plenty of cash on Rocket League cars, and I'd love for my Batmobile collection to be usable across the island. Cranking up the volume on Michael Giacchino's The Batman score on Spotify, zooming around the lobby. That puts a smile on my face. Speaking of DC heroes, you can grab this Fortnite Cyborg skin - even though one Teen Titans character is missing.

