Between LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and standard battle royale, chipping away at your Fortnite battle pass should be extremely easy. Grinding each mode for meaningful progress can be a chore, but that’s about to become a thing of the past. Epic Games is making some vital changes to progression in its hit multiplayer game, including shared XP gains across all game modes.

We don’t just mean leveling up, we’re talking juicy rewards from your battle pass, no matter whether you’re getting your cozy game fix in LEGO Fortnite or battle royale game kicks in Zero Build. Epic Games explains in a recent blog post that “all passes in Fortnite will progress simultaneously by earning XP from playing any experience” in the future. Sadly, the change isn’t immediate, as the developer confirms Sunday, December 1, 2024, as the launch date for this feature.

While the battle royale battle pass has benefitted from this treatment for a while, other passes, like Fortnite Festival’s music pass, have been left out on the sidelines. “The music pass will also progress from XP gained from any source starting on November 2 with Fortnite Festival Season 6 and the next season of Fortnite Battle Royale,” the developer adds. To make this transition simpler for the free Switch game, it means that earned rewards like battle stars will be abandoned completely.

Epic Games expands on this, saying that it’s “retiring festival points on November 2, followed by battle stars and studs on December 1.” It’s a welcome change to the game, one that follows in the same steps as other multiplayer game titans like Call of Duty. Notably, those of you diving into Black Ops 6 mobile or on console will notice that XP for weapons and ranks are shared across Zombies and multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Mobile also shares weapon progression with console games like Modern Warfare 3, and we expect Black Ops 6 to be included in the future. What still sticks out as a sore point for Fortnite is the need to purchase multiple battle passes for each of its core modes.

However, Epic Games seems to be aware of this, as it notes that players should “stay tuned, you’ll soon have an easy way to snag all premium passes at once.” However, what will remain in place is the chance to earn rewards without dropping a single dollar, as all passes will still deal out free rewards alongside the paid premium track.

