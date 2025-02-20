Fortnite’s Disney character was so underutilized that we almost forgot about him

Fortnite’s Disney character was probably the most forgotten about battle pass pull in this most recent chapter, because poor old Baymax was left to collect dust. We were super excited to see Disney Pixar’s lovable, squishy, and secretly badass medic robot drop into the arena, but as Chapter 5 wrapped up, we couldn’t help but look back in disappointment at how forgotten Baymax was.

Sure, it might have made more sense to focus on the other iconic Fortnite skins available, and we’re not denying Godzilla’s command of the spotlight. But Baymax is awesome, and has an equally cool franchise that Epic could’ve pulled from to give us some really fun additions. In past chapters and seasons, we’ve seen Fortnite add mythics to most of their collab skins, including Indiana Jones, Snake, and Captain Jonesy, so it doesn’t make much sense that Baymax got basically nothing.

We could’ve had Baymax take flight a la the wings of Icarus, or a big ol’ Baymax fist to fire at enemies. We didn’t even get a single reference to Big Hero 6 despite how iconic he is, and even Godzilla had his old buddy King Kong join the fray, Raiden joined forces with Snake, and hell, even Peter Griffin had to square off with his nemesis the Giant Chicken. Where was Hiro, the literal founder of Big Hero 6? Go Go with her electromagnetic bike?

It’s also quite ironic that Baymax is a literal healthcare companion and was so underutilized that he wasn’t even the healer NPC of Chapter 5. C’mon, Epic, the real Baymax wouldn’t take too kindly to killing and only killing. Give him the chug cannon instead of a weapon, let him insta-res teammates once per match, give us something that makes sense! We didn’t even get a nod to Baymax’s world, no NPCs, no POIs, Baymax just badalalala’d his way out of the battle bus and was left to fend for himself. Justice for Baymax.

It’s thanks to a Reddit post by user AshLego that poor Baymax’s mistreatment was even brought to our attention, because truthfully, we fell foul of forgetting about him, too. Fortnite’s motto is always ‘more is more’, and while we love and appreciate the amount of content we get out of Epic’s battle royale, we’re just sad at the fact that some franchises get a little more love. And who deserves all the love in the world, if not the cuddliest, most cinnamon roll robot to ever grace the big screen?

We’re hoping the new Fortnite season takes a little more care with its battle pass skins, and we know Fortnite’s Big Dill is already making waves. If you’re wondering about the best way to run and gun, we have a list of all the Fortnite Ballistic weapons, plus all the info you need to know about all of the other Fortnite characters.