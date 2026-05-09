The Fortnite Droid Tycoon BB-8 event is here, but it isn't sticking around long for Star Wars fans

Say what you want about the sequel trilogy, but BB-8 is completely innocent. The lovable droid might be a pain to defeat in Star Wars Battlefront 2, but in Fortnite, they're just here for the vibes. If you want to hang out with them and Poe Dameron, you can jump into a limited-time Fortnite Droid Tycoon event this weekend. But don't hesitate to check it out, though, as they're not staying in-game for too long.

Droid Tycoon is absolutely flying right now in Fortnite. While I'd personally thought that Galactic Siege might be the Battlefront 2 successor many of us are pining for, it turns out that running your own outer space factory is what we're all craving. Out of the latest batch of Star Wars games added to Fortnite, it's easily the most popular currently. To ride that wave, Epic Games is launching its BB-8 event on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Like previous events, it's only live in-game between 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT / 3:00 PM BST and 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT / 5:00 PM BST. You'll also get to play again on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the same times listed above. I know that two hours doesn't seem like a lot, but trust us, it's worth it for the rewards.

If you drop into Droid Tycoon during that time, you can grab yourself buffs to your credits per second, as well as +1 Upgrade Chips when you find them around the map. All you need to do is unlock BB-8 by playing the game.

Epic Games wants you to turn in at least ten units before you can unlock BB-8. Once you hand over 25 units, you'll also get the BB-8 base cosmetic skin. Piece of cake, right? With recent fixes deployed to Fortnite Droid Tycoon, earning XP in the battle royale game's spin-off mode is easier than ever. During the BB-8 event, Poe Dameron evades Tie Fighters and requests your help to avoid the Empire's grasp.

What I do want, though, is a BB-8 Sidekick. I love having SpongeBob SquarePants accompany me to the Festival Stage or into battle, but having BB-8 roll around after me could bring me pure happiness. Okay, maybe it's not that deep, but it'd still be pretty cool. In the meantime, you can look forward to a special map on May 19, 2026, to celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.