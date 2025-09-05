Fortnite teams with an iconic '90s show in a collab we didn't ask for

A Fortnite Beavis and Butthead crossover isn't something I ever thought about, to tell you the truth. Still, it appears as though it's about to become a reality, with leaks unveiling the collaboration yesterday. To be honest, I forgot Beavis and Butthead existed, which is pretty shameful of me considering how iconic it is to a lot of '90s babies.

Usually, I'd say it's best to take leaks with a pinch of salt (and I still say it is), but reputable sources like Hypex and Shiina took to social media to share the leaks, showing off what you can expect next from the battle royale game. To the surprise of no one, it's getting new Fortnite skins for the two characters, and they look pretty good if I do say so myself. Beavis dons a 'Death Rock' t-shirt, while Buttehead has a 'Skull' one. Can't say I've heard of these bands, unless we're talking about the Japanese band called Skull, but I don't think we are.

It's more likely that the skins can't feature the name of real-life bands, but who knows? Other things to arrive as part of this collab include the Portable Laugh Track backpack, which is a small TV displaying Beavis and Butthead, but there's also the talking trash fire option if you prefer, because who doesn't want to run around with a burning can on their back.

There are also new pickaxes in the form of a baseball bat and burning newspapers, along with some emojis. I'm not going to lie, this crossover looks quite fun, and if you want to get a peek at everything coming to the item shop through it, Shiina shared it on YouTube.

Another surprising thing that's happening in the multiplayer game is that Fortnite Zero Build continues to have more players than the traditional Battle Royale mode after a whole week, which thrills me to bits, because I'm not a fan of all that construction. No, I'm not bad at it, you are.

