Fortnite's Benson Boone emotes are exactly what you think they are

After annoying absolutely everyone by singing "Moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans!" at the poor unfortunate souls who happened to know me in June of this year, Fortnite is perpetuating the Benson Boone earworm allegations. That's right, Fortnite heads. You too will become a victim of the TikTok sensation with the latest emote, featuring - naturally - the classic Benson backflip alongside his hit single Beautiful Things, which is the very song that launched him into stardom.

Actually, your new emote isn't just a single backflip. Early leaks from HypeX on Twitter suggest that sparks will fly as you tumble along in the air. Cool, I think? While some fans have been calling for this, others are less than impressed given Benson Boone's meme status on the Internet. I personally think, given Fortnite's ability to stay impressively culturally relevant, that this is a good and smart addition. Boone's penchant for the fun and whimsical appeals to the child-friendly portion of the Fortnite playerbase, while older players can appreciate that the free Switch game is keeping its finger on the cultural pulse - or should I say beat?

Plus, alongside Boone's emote is the new Sia 'Chandelier' emote, which feels like it's about a decade late, but it looks pretty cool, so we're not complaining. Early signs indicate that it's well-received with solid choreography and careful animation, at least according to replies to a post from Shiina on X. Plus, it has credibility due to Sia's reputation as a mainstay and respected artist.

Fortnite continues to produce consistent fun for its playerbase, particularly given the array of exciting things coming during this year's Halloween event, Fortnitemares, as well as the upcoming Fortnite Gorillaz festival. And sure, we didn't fall in love with the Fortnite Sonic collab, but we're confident the battle royale game will continue to surprise and delight.

