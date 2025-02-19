Fortnite’s Big Dill is teaming up with T-Pain, but what are they cooking?

Everyone wants the Big Dill Fortnite skin. We can’t blame you, just look at him – he’s a badass pickle ready to shake things up, bring the thunder, and claim plenty of victory royales in undeniable style. But what makes him even cooler, if that’s even possible, is that Big Dill has apparently broken the fourth wall to collaborate with legendary rapper T-Pain.

Yes, T-Pain, as in 5 O’Clock, Bartender, Buy You A Drank T-Pain. We all know Fortnite doesn’t shy away from weird and wacky collaborations, and to celebrate the start of Chapter 6, leaker iFireMonkey recently revealed a teaser for the crossover on Twitter. We’re already carving out a spot for Big Dill in our list of the best Fortnite skins and we’re excited to see what else we have to look forward to in the new Fortnite chapter, because if this team-up is anything to go by then we’re in for a treat.

We don’t have anything officially confirmed about T-Pain’s involvement with Big Dill, but the Chapter 6 trailer features an original hip-hop track called Runamok – performed by the Tasty Bois, made up of duo Big Dill and The Brat, and featuring real-life rap artist Backtrack. If T-Pain didn’t have a hand in this particular song, we can only hope that we get another track to add to our playlists as the Lawless season kicks off.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 begins on February 21, 2025, where you’ll be able to pillage Fletcher Kane’s banks as you battle your way to the top, embark on a high-speed train heist, and make an expectedly explosive escape as you fight for the win. Big Dill and T-Pain aren’t the only ones making a debut in Chapter 6, though, as we also got a sneak peek at Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero joining the squad of cameos in the cinematic trailer. As usual, there are plenty of skins, events, and crossovers to enjoy in Fortnite’s latest offering, so we’ll see you out on the battlefield.

If you’re wondering what gun can bag you that coveted victory royale, we’ve gathered all the Fortnite Ballistic weapons together into a handy guide, plus we have the info you need on the different Fortnite characters. Considering how cool Big Dill is, you’d be wise to brush up on the best Fortnite dances before the new chapter starts, too.