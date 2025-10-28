It's still surreal to me that the Saw movies are becoming a huge multi-media magnet. There's the recent Delta Force Saw crossover, Billy the Puppet's appearance in Call of Duty, and of course, the Fortnite Billy the Puppet skin. Based on the iconic tricycle riding mascot of the infamous Jigsaw killer in the Saw movies, this addition to Fortnite is equally cursed and hilarious in one fell swoop. There's just something brilliant about a human-sized Billy the Puppet roaming around the island, but there isn't long to get him if you missed out before.

Epic Games is known for playing it fast and loose when it comes to putting Fortnite skins back in the Item Shop. Some characters can appear continuously, while others disappear from the game for years at a time. While Billy the Puppet's fate in the battle royale game isn't quite as bleak, he isn't around all the time, sadly. His last appearance was 115 days ago, according to FortniteGG. Compared to other skins, Epic Games is quite generous with Billy's appearances, at least this year, because that may very well change.

The good news is that before Billy becomes a rarity in Fortnite, Epic Games is bringing him back one more time in the Item Shop on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. That's according to reliable scooper 'HYPEX', who is currently relaying what to expect in the Item Shop this week. Right now, their claims about The Walking Dead's Negan and X-Men heroine Jean Grey (Dark Phoenix) are proving to be true, as they're in the store to purchase at this moment. Both are them are set to leave on Friday, October 31, 2025.

As for Billy the Puppet, his appearance may extend beyond that, but I wouldn't put it past Epic Games to make his departure coincide with Halloween, too. His past appearance usually set his skin at the 1,500 V-Bucks mark, so it isn't too costly if you're considering picking him up. However, if you decide to get his Perilous Puppet set, you'll need to put aside 2,500 V-Bucks instead. This bundle includes Billy the Puppet, the Trap Television Backbling, the Spiralized Slicer Harvesting Tool, Billy's Tricycle emote, and the Spiraling Out weapon wrap.

The Trap Television Backbling is a highlight, as it plays a loop of Billy the Puppet, echoing the videos that Jigsaw deploys to his victims in the Saw movies. Personally, I wish Epic Games would give us a skin based on Tobin Bell's John 'Jigsaw' Kramer, especially in his Saw 7 era. The fact that the filmmakers thought putting him in a cap would convincingly make him look younger in a flashback is incredible.

Alternatively, putting him in the Jigsaw Killer robes or modeling the skin after his grizzled appearance in the first movie as a fake corpse are both amusing candidates for future Fortnitemares cosmetics.

It does make me wonder how Epic Games sees the Fortnite audience, as anything from Scooby Doo to extremely violent and problematic characters, such as Art the Clown, are fair game. Fortnite is just at the point of no return, for better or worse. When you're not grabbing some Fortnite codes, you can check out what's in store for the Fortnite South Park and IShowSpeed Fortnite skin bundles.