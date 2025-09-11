Fortnite's Binding of Isaac collab brings a tear to the eye

Dataminers have done it again, and there are tears everywhere. No, not because we're sad about the leak, but because the latest Fortnite leak is a collab with one indie icon, The Binding of Isaac. An announcement is imminent, it seems, but it looks like it's going to be a banger, so let's get into the details of the leak.

One of the Binding of Isaac developers, Edmund McMillen, confirmed the collab, but the contents of it remain unknown. Rumors say it contains a bundle of back bling, an emote, and a pickaxe. Leaks suggest that the back-bling will be baby Isaac himself, and he'll weep when you take damage - be careful out there to keep him safe. He apparently also gets excited when you open chests, so isn't that darned cute!

We're guessing that the pickaxe will be a Mom's Knife-themed weapon, but it could always surprise. As for the emote, we'd love to see the player in the fetal position, which seems unlikely, but we're definitely curious as to how that might work. Rumors suggest it involves flies, which makes sense for the game thematically.

Based on previous collab bundles, we're guessing that the bundle will cost 1,200 V-Bucks, but this is always subject to change, especially if the Isaac collab includes a lot of dynamic items that respond to your play on the field. Items will also be available to purchase individually, but we don't have much to go on for what the pricing will look like there.

This comes in the midst of the Fortnite Kai Cenat collab hitting the shop, as well as a recently announced Fortnite Peacemaker skin. The game has certainly been upping the ante lately, so we're looking forward to every new announcement that comes during the tail end of chapter six, season four, in the lead-up to the Fortnite Festival.

