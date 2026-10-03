Fortnite is getting a Black Clover crossover with Asta, Noelle, and Yuno

Fortnite is about to get a little more magical, as the Black Clover crossover is reportedly arriving in the Item Shop during Fortnitemares 2026. Yes, Halloween isn't just about Freddy Krueger or Five Nights at Freddy's taking over the island. There's still room for some anime antics. Don't worry if you're new to Black Clover either, because the crossover features three of its biggest characters: Asta, Noelle, and Yuno.

Epic Games' Fortnitemares roadmap confirms that Black Clover is joining Fortnite's Halloween festivities alongside a growing lineup of horror-themed crossovers. However, another source has the specifics on the cosmetics. According to Fortnite leaker 'HYPEX', the Black Clover crossover will include the three characters mentioned above, with Asta and Noelle each receiving an additional style. The leak also points to four Back Blings, three Pickaxes, an Emote, and a Wrap, too.

Asta is one of the anime's main characters. He can't use magic like the other characters, but he can use anti-magic, which lets him fight with several huge swords. And who doesn't like big swords? His Fortnite cosmetics play into that, along with Asta's Devil Wings Back Bling, Spirit of Boreas Pickaxe, Demon-Slayer Sword Pickaxe, and Anti-Magic Weapon Wrap. Asta's Devil Transformation Emote also references one of his more powerful forms.

Noelle and Yuno are also getting Fortnite skins. Noelle is a mighty magic user and one of the series' main stars, while Yuno is Asta's close friend and sometimes rival. Their cosmetics also include items based on the Grimoires, the magical books they wield in Black Clover.

As for when you can get your hands on everything, the Fortnitemares roadmap says this crossover should hit the Item Shop when it refreshes on October 3, 2026. For some regions, that'll be October 4, 2026.

So, whether you've been following Asta's journey for years or only know Black Clover for its reputation as one of the biggest modern shonen anime, it looks like you'll have plenty of ways to represent the Clover Kingdom on the island. Just don't get to pick up the latest Fortnite Lobby Hack codes while you're at it.