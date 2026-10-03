Fortnite is getting a Black Clover crossover with Asta, Noelle, and Yuno

The Fortnite Black Clover crossover reportedly brings Asta, Noelle, and Yuno to the Item Shop, along with a huge collection of anime-inspired cosmetics.

Fortnite Black Clover: An image of the Black Clover Fortnite skins.
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Fortnite is about to get a little more magical, as the Black Clover crossover is reportedly arriving in the Item Shop during Fortnitemares 2026. Yes, Halloween isn't just about Freddy Krueger or Five Nights at Freddy's taking over the island. There's still room for some anime antics. Don't worry if you're new to Black Clover either, because the crossover features three of its biggest characters: Asta, Noelle, and Yuno.

Epic Games' Fortnitemares roadmap confirms that Black Clover is joining Fortnite's Halloween festivities alongside a growing lineup of horror-themed crossovers. However, another source has the specifics on the cosmetics. According to Fortnite leaker 'HYPEX', the Black Clover crossover will include the three characters mentioned above, with Asta and Noelle each receiving an additional style. The leak also points to four Back Blings, three Pickaxes, an Emote, and a Wrap, too.

Asta is one of the anime's main characters. He can't use magic like the other characters, but he can use anti-magic, which lets him fight with several huge swords. And who doesn't like big swords? His Fortnite cosmetics play into that, along with Asta's Devil Wings Back Bling, Spirit of Boreas Pickaxe, Demon-Slayer Sword Pickaxe, and Anti-Magic Weapon Wrap. Asta's Devil Transformation Emote also references one of his more powerful forms.

Fortnite Black Clover: An image of the Fortnitemares 2026 roadmap.

Noelle and Yuno are also getting Fortnite skins. Noelle is a mighty magic user and one of the series' main stars, while Yuno is Asta's close friend and sometimes rival. Their cosmetics also include items based on the Grimoires, the magical books they wield in Black Clover.

As for when you can get your hands on everything, the Fortnitemares roadmap says this crossover should hit the Item Shop when it refreshes on October 3, 2026. For some regions, that'll be October 4, 2026.

So, whether you've been following Asta's journey for years or only know Black Clover for its reputation as one of the biggest modern shonen anime, it looks like you'll have plenty of ways to represent the Clover Kingdom on the island. Just don't get to pick up the latest Fortnite Lobby Hack codes while you're at it.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.