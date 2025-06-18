With Fortnite restored to its rightful place on iPhone and Android, everyone is getting in on the action. Epic Games is looking at handheld players specifically with its latest update, which debuts the brand-new mode Fortnite Blitz Royale. This isn't your typical experience on the island, though, as Blitz Royale sets out to be the ultimate skill check.

Built with free mobile game players in mind, Epic Games details that Fortnite Blitz Royale is a "32-player battle royale mode with new gameplay every match and frequent updates." At the start of each match, players spawn in with randomized medallions or a unique weapon, with the fight ahead unfolding across a tightly knit map. Everyone is on a level playing field, loot-wise, to begin with, but ranking up your Blitz Level is crucial to gaining the upper hand.

Epic Games poses a hefty challenge to you, as it adds that "victory can be yours in five minutes or less." Survive circles, eliminate opponents, and you can acquire better weapons or power-ups to send your rivals back to the lobby. Better yet, looting gold-tier chests and supply drops yields some of the best items you can hope to use in Blitz Royale.

Available in the hit battle royale game until Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the mode is only playable in squads of four or solo. It sounds like the next four weeks are a trial run of sorts for the mode, as the developer shares that it "may return at a later date with refreshed gameplay, maps, and rewards."

Until then, each week consists of different themed updates, all of them revisiting fan-favorite eras from Fortnite's past. Here's what you can expect:

June 18: Week One - Launch Week! Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama

June 24: Week Two - The Avatar Returns! Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender

July 1: Week Three- Bad Bosses! Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne's Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades

July 8: Week Four - TMNT Melee Mayhem! Replacing boss items are melee weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, the Mythic Typhoon Blade, Blitz Kneecapper, and more

If you find yourself raking in the dubs, then Epic Games is making sure to reward you for your efforts. Level up at least ten times in Fortnite or crack the top ten players in 20 Blitz Royale matches, and the Blitz Knight Outfit is yours. Don't worry, though, it's coming to the store in the future.

