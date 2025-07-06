As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Fortnite Blitz Royale may become permanent but Epic wants you to help fix it

Epic Games' brand-new Fortnite Blitz Royale mode is quickly becoming a hit with players, so now it might stick around alongside Zero Build.

Fortnite Blitz Royale permanent: An image of Robin in Fortnite.
Fortnite Blitz Royale is cooking up a storm right now, and this one doesn't send you back to the lobby. Epic Games' latest addition to Fortnite keeps the fight quick with five-minute bouts of carnage, where the odds can change in an instant thanks to power-ups and a limited weapon pool. The playlist is a surefire hit, but before the developer considers making it a staple of the game, it wants your help to improve it.

Last month, Epic Games debuted Fortnite Blitz Royale, a mode primarily intended for the free mobile game iteration of Fortnite. Randomized medallions, weapons, and abilities fuel the action across a tight-knit map, with only a few minutes for players to claim victory. It's the kind of limited-time playlist wizardry that Embark Studios crafts with The Finals, as Epic Games adds a refreshing spin to its tried-and-tested battle royale game formula. However, the mode isn't a mainstay like Zero Build just yet.

"We've seen a lot of 'make Blitz permanent', but what should we change?" asks Epic Games on Fortnite's official X page. At present, you can participate in a poll that asks you to vote on the following additions: more POIs, more collaboration items, new boons and powers, and more Megalo Don. Considering the Blitz Royale Fortnite map is far smaller than what you'll find in any Zero Build or Reload playlist, how Epic tweaks its POIs is something I'm eager to see unfold.

However, the true power of Blitz Royale's popularity is what crossovers it can conjure up. Since the mode's inception, every week brings returning properties from pop culture, including fan favorites such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender. When Blitz Royale relies on known franchises to enhance its gameplay, players can revel in the unvaulting of Fortnite guns from the past. There are even exclusive rewards, some of which could be among the best Fortnite skins.

Fortnite Blitz Royale: An image of a poll to vote on new Blitz Royale features in Fortnite.

Right now, the prevailing vote is for more POIs, with crossovers closely following behind it. Could future collaboration debut in Blitz Royale exclusively? It'd be an easy way to drive engagement to the mode, that's for sure. The next major crossover facing Fortnite is with James Gunn's Superman, which flies into theatres around the world on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Players who purchase the battle pass can gain access to a supplementary pack that grants early access to Superman, while his bonus reward skins remain locked until the movie's theatrical debut.

Taking over the mantle from Henry Cavill's stint in the DCEU, David Corenswet's iteration of the character kicks off an entirely new DC Universe on screen, where metahumans have existed for over 300 years. Superman will be followed by a Supergirl movie, starring Milly Alcock in the titular role.

