Who doesn’t love a good board game? Before the days of videogames, families would sit around the table and enjoy the likes of Monopoly, Battleship, and Risk, all of which are still tearing loved ones apart today. Well, Look North World, a studio led by a former Bungie veteran, is teaming with Hasbro for three classic in-game Fortnite board games, giving people a whole new way to enjoy Guess Who, Clue, and Connect Four.

The first of the three to arrive in Fortnite is Clue, with the game being dubbed Murder Mystery: Clue, and I think we can all agree that this is one of the best board games ever made. It lets you know what it’s like to be Sherlock Holmes, tasking you with deciphering who the killer is, what weapon they used, and in which room the murder took place. Clue has many renditions, but this takes it up a notch. It might be in Fortnite, but it’s more of a game like Among Us, as players take on different roles – killer, detective, guest – meaning everyone has different conditions on how to win.

While Murder Mystery: Clue arrives in Fortnite today, the second game, Guess Who isn’t due to arrive until later in October, while Connect Four is coming to the battle royale game in December. We don’t have details on the virtual versions of these two board games, but we imagine they’ll be much of the same as you’re used to. Guess Who involves working out which character your opponent is by asking yes or no questions, while Connect Four simply tasks you with lining four of your counters up together, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

Speaking on the decision to bring these games to Fortnite, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast digital strategy and licensing SVP Eugene Evans says, “Bringing our classic games into new mediums like Fortnite is a key strategy as we continue to grow our digital games portfolio through both licensing and internal development.”We start with games that have attracted fans for decades, and when we partner with a studio like Look North World, we know they understand the essence of what makes these games resonate with players.”

As Evans explains, Hasbro and Look North World care about “creating experiences that are both nostalgic and engaging for new audiences. Adding on to that, Look North World founder and CEO Alex Seropian claims, “Look North World moves at the speed of culture to deliver the experiences gamers want, on the platforms where they are already playing and creating. We are excited to work with Hasbro, a brand that understands the power of user-generated content as a unique opportunity to connect with passionate gamers.”

It feels like every week, something exciting happens in Fortnite. Just recently, there was a Tetris Fortnite tournament, while players can look forward to getting their hands on horror icons Leather Face (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Billy the Puppet (Saw) as part of the Fortnitemares festivities – no doubt they’ll join our list of the best Fortnite skins.

