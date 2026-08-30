You don't have long to grab this Fortnite Borderlands Lilith bundle

Borderlands items have been a regular fixture of the Fortnite item shop since Psycho Bandit's first appearance in 2019, and now you can add Lilith to your collection thanks to a limited-time bundle. You'll have to act fast, though, as she's only staying in the shop for one week.

Lilith the Siren is core to the Borderlands series, appearing in every game since the very beginning. While the Fortnite skin doesn't necessarily reference her most recognizable design, it's pretty close to her appearance in Borderlands 4. Alongside the skin, Lilith's Fortnite bundle comes with the Siren Wings back bling, blatantly referencing her Siren powers. The bundle is pretty reasonably priced, setting you back 1.5k V-Bucks.

Alongside Lilith's debut, you can get your hands on the original Psycho Bandit and Mad Moxxi bundles, as well as a few weapon wraps and an emote. Mad Moxxi's bundle is currently on sale for 2k V-Bucks, meaning you get the Underdome Megaphone pickaxe and Moxxi's Tip Jar back bling for just 500 V-Bucks when you get them in the bundle with her skin. At the time of writing, despite the fact that the Psycho Bandit bundle has appeared in the item shop multiple times since 2019, it's currently outselling Lilith.

If you're collecting the Gaming Legends series skins in Fortnite, now is a great time to splash the cash in the item shop, as tons of them are leaving today. Now's the time to act if you want Shadow, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman in your locker to celebrate 35 years of Sonic games, or Yennefer and Ciri to prepare for The Witcher 3 Remastered. Oh, and Snoop Dogg is leaving today, too.

Will you be grabbing the Lilith bundle for your collection? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and let us know which Gaming Legends you'd like to see Epic add next.