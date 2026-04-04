The one good thing about the AI-based Fortnite brainrot skins is that they're leaving soon

I'm not going to try to convince you to purchase the Fortnite brainrot skins. In fact, in the wake of Epic Games laying off thousands of employees, I can't recommend avoiding these skins enough: the last thing we want is the gaming giant thinking it can replace its employees with machines that churn out slop. I'm actually here to celebrate with you - because though these cursed skins should never have existed in the first place, they are in fact already on the way out. Yep, that's right - the skins are only around for the weekend, a total of 48 hours, before we can kiss goodbye to them forever.

Well, hopefully. Given the extreme (and justified) unpopularity of these skins, we can only hope that Epic Games chooses not to give them a re-run any time soon, but that depends on how well they sell, I guess. How do we know they're unpopular? Well, apart from fans declaring that they'll target anyone they see with the skin, the Fortnite website fortnite.gg rates every cosmetic in the game, and on it, the Brainrot Bundle currently sits at a cool 8% - the lowest rating of any cosmetic on the site.

It makes sense. These skins are based on AI-generated creatures known as Italian brainrots. If you've somehow avoided all knowledge of them, Italian brainrots are humanoid figures that are pretty popular on Roblox and get called 'Italian' due to the silly names they're given. Of the two brainrot Fortnite skins, Ballerina Cappucina is more of an obvious example of the faux Italian influence of this slop, while Tung Tung Tung Sahur, another available skin, leans away from that somewhat. Even if you don't have any problems with AI, you have to admit it - these skins are ugly.

Apart from the ugliness, the AI concerns are very real after Epic Games laid off so many of its employees recently. If Epic is going to set a precedent of popularizing AI skins, fans will raise questions about the legitimacy of the game - questions that have already been arising after Epic invested in low-effort Roblox IPs like Steal a Brainrot. Employees who had been with Fortnite since the inception of the game have lost their jobs in favor of… well, what? A ballerina coffee cup? It's certainly one way to cost-cut, but what will it cost Fortnite? Players don't want this - we want high-effort, awesome collaborations, like the Fortnite Percy Jackson skins.

While the Fortnite shop declares the brainrot skins to be best-sellers, I'll be waiting with anticipation to find out what the real numbers are - and what this means for the future of the game. Are we going to see Tralalero Tralala next? I hope not, and I really do hope that Epic doesn't send its player-base down this path, because I don't think it truly understands how much the people do not want this - please, guys, do not bring these skins back after they leave at the end of the weekend. Just give us more Fortnite codes instead - we swear it'll be better for the game's ecosystem.