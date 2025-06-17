The thought of Daft Punk headlining Fortnite Festival makes me giddy. Their aesthetic and endless list of bangers is a perfect match for Epic Games' Rock Band successor, but it appears too good to be true. Instead, prominent Fortnite leaker 'ShiinaBR' alleges that Treasure and Grenade singer Bruno Mars is the next artist to take the stage. I'm sorry, Bruno, but this is a downgrade if true.

Leaks surrounding the next band or artist to grace the Fortnite Festival stage are rife right now, but Daft Punk's name continues to appear. The duo initially began to circulate within the rumor mill in April, with notable leakers such as 'HYPEX' adding fuel to the flames. Epic Games is to reveal the next artist in its free Switch game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and Bruno Mars is supposedly the number one candidate.

After waiting to corroborate the leak, ShinnaBR expresses that "the Bruno Mars rumor has been backed up by the admins of the 'FortniteLeaks' discord server." The latter's track record is usually quite strong, so there's a good chance that Bruno Mars is returning to Epic Games' hit battle royale game. Mars first appeared in Fortnite in February 2022, with the addition of a Silk Sonic-themed cosmetic bundle in the Item Shop.

His debut on the island came alongside the Silk Sonic Cup, a limited-time event exclusively for players playing in duos. It's unknown whether Mars' return is a solo venture or a Silk Sonic concert, but there's a good chance that Mars is getting some new Fortnite skins to celebrate the occasion. At present, Mars has four different variants, giving other musicians like Eminem stiff competition on the style front.

There's no doubt that Mars has some excellent hits in his discography, but compared to Daft Punk, it's a letdown. Especially after the excellent season of Sabrina Carpenter, too. While Daft Punk is inactive following their breakup in 2021, the pair's social media often highlights important milestones in their career. Recent promotion includes a 4K remaster of Daft Punk's animated feature film, Interstella 5555, as well as a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl of Something About Us.

I'd cough up the V-Bucks right now to have One More Time, Veridis Quo, and Da Funk as Jam Tracks. Pair these with some iconic looks like their Glastonbury outfits or Tron: Legacy costumes, too. Unfortunately, it might never happen.

