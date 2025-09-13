Epic Games continues to be pretty generous lately with free cosmetics, as Fortnite players are in for another treat currently. If you want another character to join your growing locker collection, then you don't want to miss out on the Fortnite Bug Punk Sunny skin. This isn't something you can get from the Item Shop, and it's not exclusive to platforms like the Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5.

Added to the game with the latest Fortnite patch notes earlier this year, the Bug Punk Sunny skin is only now becoming available for all players to unlock. With an aesthetic true to her name, this variation of Sunny also comes equipped with a Lego Fortnite version to use in Odyssey or Brick Life. To unlock this free Fortnite skin, you simply need to win a match of Blitz Royale, but not the standard playlist of the fresh-faced battle royale game mode.

No, you need to compete in the Six Stack (Pure Chaos) playlist of Blitz Royale and emerge victorious. Honestly, that's it, that's all you need to do. The tough part, though, might be finding players who can carry each other to an easy win, as solo queueing in any game can be a hassle at the best of times. Don't even talk to me about doing this Embark Studios' brilliant FPS game, The Finals.

Blitz Royale games last for five minutes, making it a mostly painless mission to get this skin. If random players aren't getting it done for you, then I recommend calling upon a few of your friends. The good thing about Epic Games' free Switch game is the fact that it has crossplay, so your pals on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can answer your call to arms. It can be easy to take this feature for granted, but after suffering through the woes of Rematch crossplay recently, I thank my lucky stars that it exists.

You don't have long to unlock Bug Punk Sunny, though. The skin is available to all Fortnite players from Friday, September 12, 2025, to Sunday, September 14, 2025. Complete the quest to unlock it before then, and you'll have the skin automatically awarded to your account when you log into the game on or after Monday, September 15, 2025. Here's a quick recap:

Boot up Fortnite

Play a game of Blitz Royale Six Stack (Pure Chaos)

Win the game

The Bug Punk Sunny skin will unlock and be available in your locker from September 15, 2025

Bug Punk Sunny follows the Fortnite Vivo Valoriza skin, another freebie that only certain players can access. Don't worry, though, there's still time to grab the new Binding of Isaac cosmetics and Peacemaker before they leave the Item Shop. Just don't forget to check whether there are any more Fortnite codes, either.