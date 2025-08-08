There's a new Fortnite bug problem, but I'm not talking about glitches impacting the game or anything like that. I'm referring to the infestation on the island as part of the new season; it's time to be the exterminator you want to be. Even if you don't, you have no choice with all those bugs roaming around. Luckily, the new Fortnite Swarmstrike weapon can help you eradicate them.

Mind you, I'd have some serious questions for Epic Games if they threw us all into the new hellish landscape for the battle royale game without offering us some new Fortnite guns. If you have entomophobia, this season might be one to miss, as the bugs come in three sizes, so you're bound to find at least one of them unpleasant. The Swarmer is the smallest, with the Bomber in the middle, and the Queen is the largest insect on the Fortnite map at the moment.

Numerous locations on the map are now home to these bugs, and there's some great loot around if you're willing to face the bugs. One location actually features vendors where you can purchase weapons and other items to help you stay alive. Luckily, you also have the option of aerial combat, where you have a distinct advantage over the swarm, so make sure you keep an eye out for the arrival of the Hammerhead Choppa later this season.

Luckily, it's not just a buggy nightmare in the free Switch game at the moment, as two collaborations, featuring new Fortnite skins, are a cause for celebration, as the Fortnite Halo and Power Rangers content looks great. The Fortnite Power Rangers Cup even gives you a chance to get those iconic outfits before your friends.

In even better news, the Fortnite Disney collaboration is still in the works, too, though it appears it'll be some time before we see it in-game. Luckily, there are plenty of Disney games out there, so you can get your magical fix while you wait for it to arrive in Fortnite.