Chappell Roan may get a Fortnite skin with some Good Luck, Babe

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, where Chappell Roan won BBC’s Sound of 2025 award, the pop star talks all things Fortnite – how she plays, which game mode she enjoys, and whether we’re getting more Roan-themed stuff in the game.

Jack Saunders asked Chappell what video games she’s currently playing, and immediately she replied with Fortnite. She, just like the rest of us, can’t help visiting the in-game shop and revealing she got the Ariana Grande skin. Chappell then says that she’ll “use this interview” to try and get her own Fortnite skin, appealing to Epic – “please give me a skin, please”.

She then says that while she’s not sure if it’s out yet, Good Luck, Babe is also likely to be a little dance in the game. This may be a sneaky little reveal, or the hopes of herself and her team to get another crossover with the battle royale game. Ms. Roan already has one Fortnite dance based on the iconic Hot To Go dance, though it’s called Get H.O.T in-game, but we hope a second comes soon, as it’s been 50 days since the Get H.O.T emote featured on the in-game shop.

Chappell specifically wants her Statue of Liberty outfit from the 2024 Governor’s Ball as a skin, which would be cool, though I’m a big fan of the Lollapalooza latex wrestler look and the chainmail, knight-themed outfit for 2024’s MTV Video Music Awards. Maybe I’d go back to Fortnite if I could wear that.

Chappell also says she exclusively plays on Switch, and we’re betting she has a kitted-out console with brightly colored Joy-Con skins. Now, when are we getting Pink Pony Club-themed Nintendo Switch accessories?

Well, we’re going to wait for a wardrobe update in the free Switch game, and try out the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 codes to dig into some new maps.