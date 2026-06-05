Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 has a new John Wick skin, here's when you can play

Fresh off the presses of Summer Game Fest, the latest Fortnite update is here. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, otherwise known as Runners, launches on Saturday, June 6, 2026. With a complete refresh of the island and a fresh weapon pool to wield, there's still something a little odd about C7S3's battle pass offerings. Although we're seeing a few new faces join the fray, Epic Games is giving John Wick another overhaul.

If you didn't know, John Wick was the first major crossover to land in Fortnite. Before the likes of Marvel and DC Comics came around, it was Keanu Reeves' stoic assassin that opened up the floodgates for collaborations. Since his debut in the battle royale game, he's had some additional cosmetics added to celebrate the release of John Wick: Chapter Four. This includes variants of his suit to reflect his action-packed globetrotting. We also saw Halle Berry's Sofia Al-Azwar, from Chapter Three, get a skin a few years ago, too.

Sadly, no other Wick-universe characters have made the cut. It'd be ace to see Ana De Armas' Eve Maccaro from Ballerina get the Fortnite treatment. Nevertheless, Wick's refresh for the latest battle pass gives him a cel-shaded aesthetic, while adding his faithful nameless pitbull as a Sidekick. I love the John Wick series; I've got a tattoo related to it. But in all honesty, I'd rather have seen Epic Games tap on the door of another deserving franchise. I'm still salty we never got a Neo skin back when Fortnite dropped some cosmetics for The Matrix Resurrections in 2021.

There's also a bit of a catch if you are specifically gunning for John Wick. He's a mid-season reward, so if you want him, you'll have to get grinding in the meantime. We're also seeing Sprites back in a big way, each of them adorning you with different abilities to take advantage of across the island. There's a decent selection of weaponry to find, leaving plenty of room to make an explosive entrance or getaway during firefights.

Aside from John Wick, the Battle Pass adds a smattering of original Fortnite skins: Heatwave PJ, Cluster, Dylan, The Guardian, The Voidable, Vanguard Stone, and Wolfe. In the Item Shop, He-Man arrives with Skeletor and She-Ra to mark the launch of Masters of the Universe in theaters.

It'll cost you around 800 V-Bucks for the Battle Pass, which is about $8.99/£6.99 since the recent price increase. You can collect an additional 800 V-Bucks through the Battle Pass, but nothing more beyond that. Alternatively, you can get the Battle Bundle from the Item Shop. At $22.99/£17.49 for the required 2600 V-Bucks, you'll skip 25 tiers immediately upon purchase.

If you've got a Fortnite Crew subscription, which is $11.99/£9.99 per month, you'll get the Battle Pass included with your membership, as well as 800 V-Bucks. So yeah, there are a few ways you can start chipping away at your cosmetics grind.

What are your highlights from Summer Game Fest? Jump over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server and let us know.