I don't want a lot for Christmas, there's just one thing I need. Those words live rent-free in my head all year round, yet I still belt it out like it's the first time I've thought about it whenever Mariah screeches at me come December, but why limit such joy to one month? Epic Games certainly thinks players could benefit from the festive spirit all year round, bringing back some iconic Fortnite Christmas skins.

Reputable Fortnite leaker Shiina shared on X that both Mariah Carey and Snoop Dogg are available in the items shop, which is the first time that Snoop Dogg's festive get-up is available there, though he was obtainable through other means. Mariah Carey, on the other hand, is returning to the store following her sparkling debut in December 2024. See, at least the battle royale game originally welcomed them during the actual holiday period to begin with, but all bets are clearly off going forward.

'Jolly July' is the theme here, apparently, with both stars boasting numerous items you can get, including the Dogg Treat pickaxe and Mariah's Mic. Carey has two costumes up for grabs, one of her in a golden dress and the other in a Santa suit. You can get all of her items in one bundle, so you might want to consider that if you want to be festive in the free Switch game all year round.

However, it's not just these music stars who look ready to ride in a sleigh, as a legendary athlete with appearances in numerous sports games is also dressing up in red. I'm talking about Shaquille O'Neal, the iconic basketball star with tenures at teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

While there isn't a Fortnite skin for him (yet), we now know that Zack Snyder is a huge fan of the multiplayer game, with that tidbit of information arising following all of the DC content arriving in-game, such as Fortnite's Superman powers. However, it's about Marvel once more at the moment, with the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins.

