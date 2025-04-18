The possibilities of things to do in Epic’s huge game are endless, especially when collaborations like the Hasbro x Fortnite Clue game are on the table. The game comes from Look North World, a studio led by a Bungie veteran, and now gets a surprise re-release with a whole new version.

Hasbro first released the reimagining of Clue back in October 2024, but now, it’s getting some changes. While you’ve definitely played the game before – you know, it’s the one with Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum – this version takes a different approach. Murder Mystery Clue Cluedo sees you and other players explore a mansion and attempt to crack the case together, figuring out who the killer is, while having a great time. Now, though, there’s even more to do.

Though the game was a success, Look North World decided to add more. Much more. There are new gameplay modes and events, as well as fresh maps, based on classic Clue locales. You can visit the Lavender Lake Lodge and Tudor Mansion, among others.

Clue now has a range of mini-games, including Room is Lava, Greedy Guests, and Jester, Traitor!, which pit players against each other in collect-a-thons and test their ability to survive – and win.

There’s a range of events, too. There’s the Banana Split, where all players become bananas, T-Rex Vision, which grants you invisibility if you stay still, and Speed Run, where – you guessed it – you run fast. There’s also an obstacle course tower if you want to test your own abilities.

We have exclusive quotes from Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World, about this new update. He says that “this latest CLUE update builds on what fans already love” by adding mini-games along with recognizable places from the Clue board game.

“Since launching CLUE with Hasbro in October, we’ve seen incredible community enthusiasm and multiple features by Epic. We’re excited to keep pushing boundaries with Hasbro, bringing timeless games into the platforms and spaces where today’s players are most engaged”. Will you be playing? We sure will, as it sounds like a hoot.

You can find the Clue-themed island by searching for the code 0783-3570-5073. Happy sleuthing! Before you jump in, why not grab the best Fortnite skins and check to make sure you’ve got all the Fortnite codes here?