Fortnite's Coachella fit check comes equipped with a fresh shop look and a new Katseye emote

Coachella weekend is here, and Fortnite, as the game with a finger on the pulse of Western culture, is ready to show us its get-up. As anticipated, the Coachella cosmetics have returned, alongside a new emote based on performer Katseye's song Gabriela. On top of that, the shop itself is ready to show us a surprising new look - now, skins and other items will pop out over the boxes they're featured in.

If you're not seeing the changes yet, that's because, according to leaker HypeX, they're still being rolled out. Some people should see heads, arms, guns, and other items pop outside the box they're usually contained in, hopefully adding a cool visual effect to the shop. This could be part of a larger effort to make the shop more appealing - and, given Fortnite's struggles with recent layoffs and the unpopular Fortnite brainrot skins, the game probably needs the help.

The Fortnite shop also includes a special section highlighting some of the artists who're in attendance at Coachella, including Sabrina Carpenter, whose bundle is currently discounted to 2.8k V-Bucks. Fortnite has also added another Katseye emote, which is based on the choreography of Gabriela, one of their most popular (and catchy) songs. This is in spite of the drama surrounding the group of late, due to the alleged mistreatment of member Manon Bannerman. We'll definitely see some players who choose to boycott the Katseye emote because of this.

Even if you're one of them, you can pick up some fun Fortnite skins from the selection of returning items, including the Rockin' at Coachella bundle for 2.8k V-Bucks. The bundle includes some cool festival-goer skins, guitars to use as back bling, and a colorful wrap akin to a raver's outfit. It's time to get crazy with it.

Hopefully, the discounts and new shop look tide you over until the Fortnite Toy Story skins arrive - we can't wait, either, but right now, we're equipping Sabrina's glittery heart back bling and heading out to the Battle Bus - or the Coachella livestreams. Maybe both at the same time?