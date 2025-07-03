Fortnite is a better fit for the apparent CoD American Dad crossover

I don't know about you, but when I think about 'fun' collaborations or 'surprising' partnerships, Call of Duty isn't the first game I think of. Instead, it's Fortnite, which has a strong history of crossovers across a variety of genres and IPs. Heck, I'd also think of PUBG before CoD, so it's baffling that the leaked American Dad collaboration is with Activision's FPS instead of Epic Games' battle royale.

That's not to say that the FPS game doesn't offer entertaining partnerships sometimes; it's just that I think seeing the cast of American Dad running around in games like Fortnite sounds a bit more entertaining. If you visit @realityuk's account on X (thanks, GameSpot and CharlieIntel), you can catch a glimpse of what the new crossover features.

There are character skins that honestly look like they deserve a place in our Fortnite skins guide. More specifically, the outfits feature Stan and Roger, arguably the two best characters from American Dad, though I actually think Hayley would be a bit more at home in Call of Duty and would consider adding Steve to Epic's game; he just gives off that sort of vibe.

I'd love to run around as Roger, wielding my favorite Fortnite guns and causing all sorts of mischief, much like he does in the show. You can't really trust Roger, and you can't trust anyone in Fortnite, either. Okay, you can't trust anybody in CoD, but still.

There's no word on when this apparent CoD American Dad crossover is happening, but if you enjoy the mobile version, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 isn't one to miss, featuring a crossover that's even more bizarre than American Dad: Gundam. Fortnite, meanwhile, is causing concern for fans of Fortnite Festival, as support for the feature appears to be waning.

For some extra help with either of these games, make sure you check out our Call of Duty: Mobile codes, Fortnite map, and Fortnite ballistic weapons guides. We also have a list of the best action games if you want tons of action but in a different setting.