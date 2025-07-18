Fortnite is bringing back pets, but it's not what you think

I don't know about you, but I love pets. I just love animals in general, and that goes for the virtual kind that you meet in Video games. Way back in 2018, Epic Games introduced pets to Fortnite, allowing you to take your little pal with you into battle, though they had to stay in your backpack. Epic has since stopped selling those cosmetics. However, it looks like they're coming back into the spotlight, bigger and better than before, with the Fortnite companions feature.

A recent leak about the battle royale game appeared on X through @Loolo_WRLD, who shares that the free Switch game is getting companions in the next season, and it's fair to say that I might need to jump back into the game with this new information. Of course, as with any leak, it's best not to get your hopes up too much until they come to fruition, but the idea of galloping around with a little pal makes the daunting feel of a battle royale that little bit easier.

That's doubly true when you can play with your companion. Fortnite pets, as I mentioned, were limited to being in a bag on your back, whereas you can completely interact with them through the new feature. Apparently, there are new unique items you can get that are specifically for your companion, allowing you to not only play with them, but feed, pet, and brush them as well. I have to be honest, I didn't expect Fortnite to become a contender for our lists of the cutest games and best animal games in 2025, but here we are.

Another post from @Loolo_WRLD also shares some of the descriptions of these companions, of which my favorite is "A friendship's a bond, a treasure to hold, a story of laughter, brave and bold. Through trials and storms, a hand to hold tight, a guiding star, shining ever so bright." Whatever animal this applies to is my new best friend. All this rhyming has me feeling like I'm in a Dr Seuss story.

While you still have to wait until at least next season to enjoy the Fortnite companions feature, you don't have to wait to show your love for the holiday season, as the Fortnite Christmas skins are back, because it's not enough for Mariah Carey to be everywhere in December, you should see her whenever you fire up Fortnite, too.

If you're more of a Grinch, check out our guides to the best Fortnite guns and Fortnite ballistic weapons, so you can discover what you need to bring an end to the festivities.