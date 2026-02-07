Don't ignore the new Fortnite countdown, you'll miss out on a massive XP boost

The Love and Legends roadmap is out in the wild, as Epic Games details what's ahead for February, the month of love. It's an exciting time, with Chappell Roan headlining the Fortnite Festival stage and the second wave of KPop Demon Hunters skins hitting the Item Shop. But what about that mysterious Fortnite countdown? Well, if you want to blast through the Battle Pass faster, don't overlook it.

Right now, Fortnite's dashboard displays a countdown, with just under four and a half hours left until it stops, at the time of publication. It isn't the first time Epic Games has teased something in this way, but with the next major seasonal update not due until March, don't get your hopes up for a groundbreaking event. What you can expect is another version of Power Hour, a limited-time occasion where you can experience huge XP boosts for just 60 minutes in-game.

Epic Games isn't exactly making a huge deal out of the event, and you likely missed the official announcement that went out earlier this week. Simply titled 'BR Power Hour' on the Love and Legends roadmap, the event is scheduled to happen three times across February. Don't worry, we'll save you the trouble of working out the battle royale game's schedule.

Here's a quick rundown below:

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - BR Power Hour session one

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (Valentine's Day) - BR Power Hour session two

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - BR Power Hour session three

Each event will kick off at the following times, depending on your region: 12:30 PM PT, 3:30 PM EST, 2:30 PM CST, and 8:30 PM GMT. For other areas of the world, the events will occur a day later than listed, due to the time difference. It could be closer to midnight if you're in Australia, for example, so we hope you're ready to grind into the early hours.

To tie into the Love and Legends theme, the storm during the BR Power Hour event turns pink. As long as you can find Friendship Bubbles, you can protect your squad, just like with Shield Bubbles. You'll also see increased spawn rates for specific Fortnite guns, which will hopefully give you an edge over your opponents as the circle draws closer. Every player also starts with Cupid's Crossbow and a Self-Revive Device.

Alongside the Love and Legends roadmap, you can currently bag new Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins, as well as Chappell Roan instantly, by acquiring the latest Music Pass.