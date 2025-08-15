As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Think you can survive Squid Game? Fortnite Creative wants you to prove it

Fortnite Creative Squid Game assets allow you to make mini games, put NPCs on the island, use disguises, and more to make it a fight.

Fortnite Creative Squid Game key art showing two people in pink outfits running down a hallway
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Fortnite Creative is finally allowing you to publish islands featuring assets from Squid Game, the hugely popular South Korean Netflix show. I admit it, I often wonder how well I'd do in such circumstances, and it seems I can now test just how durable I am. In a virtual sense, at least. I'll be honest, I probably give off 'she's gonna die first energy,' that or I'll make it to the end in a shocking turn of events that confuses everybody.

The Fortnite Squid Game collab initially kicked off back in June, just in time for season 3 of the show, featuring new Fortnite skins and a Fortnite map that resembles popular characters and locations. Heck, you could even see if you had what it takes to win Red Light, Green Light. Remember when I said I have 'she dies first' energy? Yeah, you can see where I'm going with how I got on.

However, the collab now extends to Fortnite Creative as Squid Game assets can now appear in islands you can publish. Such assets include disguises, skilled interaction devices, and NPCs - it's your opportunity to put other players through the ringer. You can take the survival aspect of the battle royale game to all-new levels.

There are numerous Squid Game islands already, one of which, Island Escape, comes directly from Epic Labs, and it perfectly encapsulates everything you can achieve with the Squid Game assets. Mini games, looting, shooting, trying to survive while guards hunt you down; it's utter carnage.

YouTube Thumbnail

Elsewhere in the world of Epic Games' free Switch game, the new season is underway, giving you a chance to play exterminator as you attempt to eradicate the island of those pesky Fortnite bugs. Luckily, there are kickass Fortnite guns you can use to make the job a little bit easier.

While you're here, make sure you check out our Fortnite codes guide, at least that way you can still get a prize, even if you perish on the Fortnite Creative Squid Game islands.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.