Think you can survive Squid Game? Fortnite Creative wants you to prove it

Fortnite Creative is finally allowing you to publish islands featuring assets from Squid Game, the hugely popular South Korean Netflix show. I admit it, I often wonder how well I'd do in such circumstances, and it seems I can now test just how durable I am. In a virtual sense, at least. I'll be honest, I probably give off 'she's gonna die first energy,' that or I'll make it to the end in a shocking turn of events that confuses everybody.

The Fortnite Squid Game collab initially kicked off back in June, just in time for season 3 of the show, featuring new Fortnite skins and a Fortnite map that resembles popular characters and locations. Heck, you could even see if you had what it takes to win Red Light, Green Light. Remember when I said I have 'she dies first' energy? Yeah, you can see where I'm going with how I got on.

However, the collab now extends to Fortnite Creative as Squid Game assets can now appear in islands you can publish. Such assets include disguises, skilled interaction devices, and NPCs - it's your opportunity to put other players through the ringer. You can take the survival aspect of the battle royale game to all-new levels.

There are numerous Squid Game islands already, one of which, Island Escape, comes directly from Epic Labs, and it perfectly encapsulates everything you can achieve with the Squid Game assets. Mini games, looting, shooting, trying to survive while guards hunt you down; it's utter carnage.

Elsewhere in the world of Epic Games' free Switch game, the new season is underway, giving you a chance to play exterminator as you attempt to eradicate the island of those pesky Fortnite bugs. Luckily, there are kickass Fortnite guns you can use to make the job a little bit easier.

While you're here, make sure you check out our Fortnite codes guide, at least that way you can still get a prize, even if you perish on the Fortnite Creative Squid Game islands.