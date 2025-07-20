DC Comics' presence in Fortnite is increasing, with Superman and the Teen Titans' leader, Robin, headlining the battle pass. Other members of the youthful team of heroes are joining the battle, with Epic Games unveiling a Fortnite Cyborg skin in the Item Shop. While I'm pleased to see Gotham City's star quarterback in-game, I'm still wondering one thing: where is Raven?

In a surprise move from Epic Games, Cyborg is officially part of the Fortnite skin library. With no fanfare ahead of his debut, you can purchase his cosmetic skin right now until Sunday, July 27, 2025. For 1.5k V-Bucks, you can acquire just his skin, but if you're feeling like splashing the cash, then 1.7k V-Bucks nets you his full cosmetic bundle. The bundle packs in a Booyah emote, Cyborg's booster pack back bling, and a Lego Fortnite variant, too.

To make this occasion even grander, Starfire and Beast Boy are also back in the Item Shop for a limited time. We're still missing a few key members of the Teen Titans, though, at least depending on what version of the lineup you prefer. Dick Grayson's solo moniker, Nightwing, would be an excellent addition to the battle royale game. I'd also love to see Donna Troy's Wonder Girl or Bette Kane's Batgirl. But for many players, the absence of Raven's skin seems like a major point of concern.

Raven is a later addition to the Teen Titans lineup, debuting in the New Teen Titans in DC Comics Presents #80 in 1980. A founding member of the Teen Titans successor team, Cyborg, Starfire, and Jason Todd's Robin also make up the roster. Raven's history across the DC Universe is fascinating, with the heroine having stints with the Justice League, Night Force, and Justice League Dark. It's always a treat to see Raven in battle with John Constantine, that's for sure.

Epic Games added Raven to Fortnite in March 2021, giving her three skin variants, including her civilian persona, Rachel Roth. However, rather than bulking up the Item Shop's offerings, Raven remains a battle pass exclusive. Bringing battle pass skins to the Item Shop is pretty unheard of, so it's unlikely that Epic Games will free Raven from exclusivity anytime soon. I'm still kicking myself for missing out on the original Wolverine skin.

While plans are seemingly hatching for a new Marvel season, as well as Fantastic Four skins, it looks like DC Comics' Fortnite resurgence isn't quite over yet. Rumors of Fortnite Pets are rising, and it'd make sense for Superman's sidekick, Krypto, to be part of the new feature. Speaking of the Man of Steel, there's still time to use the Superman Mythic before it disappears forever. The game also has a huge fan in Batman V Superman director Zack Snyder.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Fortnite codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.