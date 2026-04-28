Fortnite refunds confirmed for D4vd items, but Epic hasn't confirmed if it's removing them entirely

Epic Games will issue refunds to Fortnite players who purchased D4vd cosmetics, but it remains to be seen whether all of the content will be vaulted.

Fortnite D4vd refunds: An image of D4vd looking at the camera in a brown jacket.
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Following first-degree murder charges against singer-songwriter David Burke, also known as D4vd, players are requesting refunds in Fortnite. In 2025, Epic Games collaborated with the artist to release a set of in-game cosmetic items through the Item Shop. With Burke currently in police custody, the company has initiated a process to allow players to recover money spent on those items.

In response to social media posts from Fortnite leaker 'ShiinaBR', Epic Games stated that it's implementing changes to address player concerns. The company says that "we hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we're rolling out over time. The first one will be available on Tuesday, April 28, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund." Under the battle royale game's usual policy, players receive up to three refund tokens per year, which apply to eligible purchases made within the previous 30 days.

The game also offers a 'cancel purchase' option for recent transactions, provided the item hasn't been used in gameplay within 24 hours. However, Epic Games has adjusted its usual procedures in this instance. The company stated that players who contact support to request refunds for D4vd-related cosmetics can receive them regardless of typical limitations.

Fortnite d4vd refunds: An image of the D4vd fortnite bundle.

While the broader refund process begins on April 28, Epic Games hasn't confirmed whether it will remove the associated cosmetics, music, or other content from the game.

In response to Epic Games' initial statement, some players have called for the complete removal of D4vd-related content. These reactions follow charges against Burke for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Hernandez went missing in April 2024, and authorities located her remains in September 2025. Law enforcement arrested Burke on April 16, 2026, around two years after her disappearance.

Elsewhere, some of D4vd's past collaborators are taking action. His track What Are You Waiting For was removed from the soundtrack of Madden NFL 26 by EA Sports. Musicians The Kid Laroi, Holly Humberstone, and Damiano David also removed collaborations with Burke from streaming platforms.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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