Fortnite refunds confirmed for D4vd items, but Epic hasn't confirmed if it's removing them entirely

Following first-degree murder charges against singer-songwriter David Burke, also known as D4vd, players are requesting refunds in Fortnite. In 2025, Epic Games collaborated with the artist to release a set of in-game cosmetic items through the Item Shop. With Burke currently in police custody, the company has initiated a process to allow players to recover money spent on those items.

In response to social media posts from Fortnite leaker 'ShiinaBR', Epic Games stated that it's implementing changes to address player concerns. The company says that "we hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we're rolling out over time. The first one will be available on Tuesday, April 28, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund." Under the battle royale game's usual policy, players receive up to three refund tokens per year, which apply to eligible purchases made within the previous 30 days.

The game also offers a 'cancel purchase' option for recent transactions, provided the item hasn't been used in gameplay within 24 hours. However, Epic Games has adjusted its usual procedures in this instance. The company stated that players who contact support to request refunds for D4vd-related cosmetics can receive them regardless of typical limitations.

While the broader refund process begins on April 28, Epic Games hasn't confirmed whether it will remove the associated cosmetics, music, or other content from the game.

In response to Epic Games' initial statement, some players have called for the complete removal of D4vd-related content. These reactions follow charges against Burke for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Hernandez went missing in April 2024, and authorities located her remains in September 2025. Law enforcement arrested Burke on April 16, 2026, around two years after her disappearance.

Elsewhere, some of D4vd's past collaborators are taking action. His track What Are You Waiting For was removed from the soundtrack of Madden NFL 26 by EA Sports. Musicians The Kid Laroi, Holly Humberstone, and Damiano David also removed collaborations with Burke from streaming platforms.