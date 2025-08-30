Daft Punk's Homework warped my mind when I first heard it, and their Tron Legacy soundtrack is a masterpiece, to be honest. But with the incredible duo retired, I'd given up hope on seeing them up on stage again. Yet, a Fortnite Daft Punk collaboration could mark a monumental moment for the pair, as it would see them 'perform' for the first time since their breakup in 2021.

Earlier this year, hints of a Daft Punk crossover in Fortnite began to stir, ultimately leading to a Bruno Mars music pass. I'm not sure about you, but that's a significant downgrade in my eyes (sorry, Bruno). While the Gorillaz music pass is keeping players entertained currently, fresh leaks reaffirm that the electronic music duo is headed to the island. But what can we expect?

According to prominent leaker 'HYPEX', an in-game event referencing Daft Punk's 1997 hit Around the World is lurking within the battle royale game's files. Upon further inspection, the metadata simply says the following: "Around The World - make your own version of the iconic music video." If you've never seen it before, the video for the song depicts various dancers dressed as alien-like robots, skeletons, and mummies prancing around a stage with a polka-dot background.

It'd make for an excellent Fortnite Festival stage or custom map akin to Sabrina Carpenter's stint in the game. Carpenter's arena also featured a Jam Stage, temporarily replacing the dedicated Jam Stage map for a brief time. Other clues support their appearance in-game throughout September.

Audio related to the Monolith, an imposing landmark within the Fortnite map, is also making the rounds. It hasn't taken long for Daft Punk fanatics like 'DaftPunkInFort' to put the pieces together, as the brief snippet appears to be from the climax of the music video for I Feel It Coming, a collaboration with The Weeknd from his 2016 album Starboy.

The Weeknd is no stranger to the free Switch game, having made his debut as the first-ever Fortnite Festival headliner in December 2023. In reference to I Feel It Coming's music video, the Monolith may turn pink before officially unveiling Daft Punk. I reckon that an Item Shop bundle is likely going to follow, giving us at least two Fortnite skin variants to choose from.

There are loads of hits to choose from for potential Jam Tracks, but I'd love to see Veridis Quo or The Brainwasher get some time to shine. Get Lucky is a more likely candidate, in my opinion. After all, it's the sound of the summer.

In the meantime, you can grab the new Deep Rock Galactic cosmetics, which are fresh in the Item Shop, as well as some Fortnite codes.