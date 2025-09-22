I know it gets said a lot, but we've never been more back. A Fortnite Daft Punk crossover is the stuff of dreams, the kind of collaboration I can only imagine gracing Epic Games' battle royale experience. The rumors are true, the leaks are real, Daft Punk is returning for a limited-time event. It won't just be any ordinary appearance, though, as a new Instagram post teases that you'll watch it unfold on "the stage of an unforgettable era."

That's if you can access the cryptic Instagram video over on Fortnite's official account. You need a password to see what Epic Games is cooking up, but don't worry if you're not patient. Casting our minds to unforgettable eras, any Daft Punk fan knows that Alive 2007 is where the heat is at. The legendary concert at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy still hits different on the live album, and as for the stage? A pyramid is where Daft Punk cook up the best beats.

Yes, entering the word 'pyramid' unlocks the video, which is a brief snippet of a dark in-game structure in the distance. Over the video, a voiceover says, "This monolith? It's a portal - a window into another time and place. [The] pyramid awaits." That voice, though, sounds familiar. Following this tease, Daft Punk collaborator The Weeknd confirms in an animated clip that he's also involved in the event. The Weeknd is no stranger to the battle royale game, either.

This is all a tease for the Daft Punk experience, a limited-time playlist that begins later this week. Similar to the Sabrina Carpenter Jam Stage, this event starts on September 27 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST. You can also enter the pre-event lobby starting at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM BST. Once you're inside, you can remix tracks at Dream Chamber Studios, fend off cyborgs in the Robot Rock Arena, make your own Around the World music video in Lego, and get down at the Daft Club.

And yes, a Daft Punk bundle will hit the Item Shop on September 25 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. For players in the United Kingdom, expect it to drop at 1:00 AM BST on September 26. It comes with the GM08 and TB3 helmets, outfits, and accessories in both Fortnite and LEGO styles, plus instruments and a 'Get Lucky' Jam Track.

Whether you're booting up on Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5, this is going to be an event worth tuning in for. It's Daft Punk after all. It isn't a surprise that The Weeknd is back in the mix, though. His presence across Fortnite Festival is considerable, as they were the first artist to kick off the mode.

Since then, The Weeknd's music continues to appear in various forms, from re-releases in the Item Shop to brand-new Jam Tracks. He doesn't have anything on Bruno Mars, though, if we're talking about dominating the Festival stage.

Despite already having Bruno Mars' Silksonic project in-game with a full cosmetic bundle before, the Grenade artist also has separate Fortnite skins for his own pass in the game's previous season. Let's just say, I'm glad the Gorillaz music pass took his place. Daft Punk is the perfect duo to take the Festival stage.

Until then, you can check out Fortnite Delulu mode, grab some Fortnite codes, or snag the game's first-ever Fortnite Yu-Gi-Oh crossover item.