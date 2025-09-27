Yes, Fortnite players: Daft Punk is here. The legendary duo behind One More Time, Verdis Quo, and Around the World is in-game right now, bringing a sizeable Item Shop bundle with them. Alongside it, the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience reflects on the pair's legacy, giving players a chance to interact with their music in a limited-time event. If you boot up at the right time, you can also snag yourself a free pair of Kicks, too.

The Daft Punk Experience begins in Fortnite on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST. If you're really eager to play, you can boot up Fortnite early and start queuing for the playlist from 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM BST. Inspired by Daft Punk's seminal 2007 Alive tour, it features a recreation of the band's pyramid stage, which was the centerpiece of their appearance at Coachella 2006. For one hour, though, you can unlock access to the Waveform Walkers.

These Kicks are exclusive to the Daft Punk event, and you can't earn them any other way. You can't get them from the Item Shop, either. Designed with the band's unique aesthetic in mind, the Waveform Walkers are also reactive - and they look sick in action. I'm not usually too fussed about Kicks in Epic's battle royale game, but I'll admit these are pretty slick. Considering that Kicks can cost upwards of 800 V-Bucks, I'm not complaining.

If you want them, you need to attend the Daft Punk Experience from 2:00 to 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT / 7:00 - 8:00 PM BST. Don't worry if they're not available in your locker immediately. You'll find them with your other Fortnite skins next week when Epic Games delivers the Kicks to Daft Punk Experience attendees. Aside from bagging yourself some new shoes, what else is there to explore at the event?

Once you're over the awe of seeing the pyramid, you can become a DJ of your own, thanks to an in-game mixing feature at Dream Chamber Studios that lets you experiment with songs from Daft Punk's discography. You'll find hits like Get Lucky in there, as well as collaborations with The Weeknd. There are plenty of hits in there, spanning the band's entire history.

It's a neat evolution of the excellent Jam Track system, and I hope it can manifest itself in other playlists in the future. There's also a dancefloor to boogie on at the Daft Club, and cyborgs to defeat at the Robot Rock Arena. The highlight, for me, is recreating the Around the World music video in Lego.

Daft Punk is easily one of the best musical collaborations in Fortnite yet. However, if you're after something different, then maybe this Benson Boone collaboration is what you're looking for. No judgement here. If you're checking out the Daft Punk Experience, whether you're playing on Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5, tell us what you think over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server. Just grab some Fortnite codes before you join us.