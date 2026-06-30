New Fortnite DC summer skins are coming alongside a Batman Sprite

For the longest time, Marvel has dominated Fortnite in terms of superhero cosmetics. But times are changing, and DC Comics is heading back to the island. Ahead of the game's next major update, we've already got our first look at a wave of Fortnite DC summer skins, which include a few fan-favorites. Yes, Batman is back again, but he's not just heading to your locker. He's finding a place on your back, too.

Right now, Sprites are all over your Fortnite lobbies. If you're just jumping back into the hit battle royale game, Sprites are fun little companions that you can steal from other players or find across the map. Each of them offers unique buffs to gain an edge on your enemies. There's even a John Wick Sprite to tie in to the character's appearance on the current Battle Pass. Well, there's a fresh Batman Sprite on the way, and you can thank Nintendo for spilling the beans, or bats, earlier on this one.

As spotted by scooper 'ShiinaBR', Nintendo accidentally revealed what to expect in Fortnite's forthcoming update on the eShop. While the blunder has been corrected, the brief glimpse confirms that Batman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and Ace the Bat-Hound are poised to appear in the Item Shop. You'll notice that their looks are slightly changed, indicating that we'll be getting brand new Fortnite skins for them, rather than re-releases of previous looks.

It especially applies to the Batmobile, as it seemingly shares some design DNA with Rocket League. There are four Batman Sprites, but we won't know their effects until the patch goes live. Right now, Fortnite is set to receive its next massive update around Thursday, July 16, 2026. While the cosmetics are bringing some summer vibes, don't expect anything quite as erm…revealing as Marvel Rivals' latest run of skins. Epic Games isn't really into that kind of thing.

Aside from cosmetics, I'm hoping that the renewed presence of DC Comics gives us some in-game events, too. Between the addition of Supergirl and Lobo recently, it's good to see some variety outside of the usual waves of Marvel heroes and villains.

However, if you find yourself to be more of a Marvel fan, the good news is that Gwenpool, Mysterio, Peelverine, War Machine, and Captain Jones are all in the Item Shop until Monday, July 6, 2026 - so don't miss your chance to get them.