Who will step up onto the Fortnite Festival stage next? While Bruno Mars is willing to step on a Shockwave Grenade for you, Epic Games is already plotting to introduce another artist. Swapping out pop hits for electronica floor fillers, a Fortnite deadmau5 collaboration is on the cards. It should be an exciting time, but what is happening to the Jam Stage?

With the advent of Sabrina Carpenter's domination of Fortnite, her return to the game on her own dedicated Fortnite Creative island relegated the Jam Stage into a small, mediocre area at the back of her interactive stadium. Bruno Mars' subsequent event is doing no favors for the mode either, and I hardly think it will change with deadmau5. Nevertheless, the artist is seemingly planning to debut a new song in Fortnite on July 24 and 25, 2025.

Alongside this, deadmau5 is opening up a pop-up shop with exclusive merch and other surprises. However, it's only appearing in London, rather than multiple locations. The song teased is dubbed Sixes, and will arrive on streaming platforms a few days later on July 31, 2025. With Bruno Mars currently on the Fortnite Festival stage, this crossover is likely specific to the Item Shop, rather than a fully fledged event.

Whether it's a full-on takeover of the battle royale game or a smaller, limited-time appearance, there's still one glaring issue regarding Fortnite's musical side: the Jam Stage. Unless you're relying on custom islands, the official Jam Stage is consistently getting sidelined.

I genuinely believe that Fortnite's social experience is first-class, especially with the addition of Jam Tracks. While I'm no Joe Satriani or the late Eddie Van Halen, playing guitar and noodling with music creation in bands when I was younger was incredibly joyous. Using Jam Tracks to mix loops and create infectious or admittedly cursed mixes with friends is a collaboration unlike any other in multiplayer gaming right now.

From Epic Games' perspective, the Jam Stage doesn't do the same numbers as other modes in the free Switch game. Maybe it's planning to phase it out completely, which would make the whole Jam mechanic mostly redundant. But if there can be hundreds of Fortnite Squid Game ripoffs, surely there's room for the Jam Stage to remain?

With the addition of new features for jamming, such as solo looping and track switching, I'm hoping that the Jam Stage gets the makeover it deserves.

