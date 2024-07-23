Epic Games’ claws are out as a brand-new update is set to unleash new Fortnite Deadpool Wolverine skins onto the island. Based on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s on-screen iterations of the beloved Marvel characters, these fresh cosmetics are a welcome addition to the game’s supremely stacked roster of heroes and villains. If you’ve missed out on the OG Chapter 2 Season 4 Wolverine skin, then this item shop isn’t to be missed.

With Deadpool and Wolverine hitting the big screen this week, it is only fitting that Disney’s $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games yields more marvelous skins to acquire. According to early leaks from known Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX’, it appears that the ragtag duo will receive separate bundles, each containing weapon wraps, back bling, and harvesting tool-related cosmetics. Specifically, Deadpool’s back bling looks to be bringing Wade Wilson’s severed head variant from Earth-2149 in Marvel lore. How lovely.

It is unknown whether both skins will come equipped with alternative variants, although we wager there is a good chance you can expect them. Previous Deadpool skins in the battle royale game have depicted the merc with a mouth unmasked, in all his glory. Meanwhile, if you’ve wanted to acquire Wolverine’s legendary yellow and blue get-up, it has been a merciless four-year-long wait since the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass ended.

I’ve personally been waiting for a chance to nab this version of Wolverine for a while, as the other cosmetic styles just don’t cut it. Like other skin bundles within one of the best Switch games out there, you can expect Deadpool and Wolverine to cost around 1,800 V-Bucks each. Although, Epic Games is almost definitely going to bundle them together for at least 2,800 V-Bucks. Deadpool and Wolverine releases on Thursday, July 25, 2024, so we reckon the skins will follow suit shortly after.

With the Pirates of the Caribbean event kicking off in Fortnite recently, whether Deadpool and Wolverine will receive similar treatment remains to be seen.

If it were to happen, Epic Games could sprinkle movie-inspired POIs across the map, similar to the brilliant John Wick crossover to celebrate John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Either way, these skins are another wicked addition waiting to enter our locker. Let’s f****** go.

