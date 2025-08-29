Fortnite is joining forces with this beloved indie space shooter, apparently

A Fortnite Deep Rock Galactic collaboration wasn't on my bingo card for 2025, but here we are. Now, I know that Epic Games loves a good crossover, so choosing to partner with a beloved indie game shouldn't surprise me, especially as both Fortnite and Deep Rock Galactic involve guns and weaponry.

News of the collab comes from Hypex, a reputable leaker for the battle royale game, who claims that the crossover is happening today. You read that right; one of the best indie games is in some way arriving in Fortnite today, if you believe the leaks, and while I'm all for taking this sort of thing with a pinch of salt, Hypex is reputable for a reason, so do with that what you will.

As for what the collab in the free Switch game entails, we have no idea. All we have to go on is that the space game is crossing over with Fortnite. Taking a shot in the dark, it could involve some new Fortnite guns or perhaps some extra Fortnite skins. Better yet, maybe it'll involve a mythic of some kind.

Just in case you're not familiar with Deep Rock Galactic, the indie game entered early access in 2018, going on to fully release in 2020. It involves you searching cave systems on an alien planet, which, unsurprisingly, comes with all sorts of hazards that would translate well to the fights you have to put up in Fortnite.

While we can only speculate until the collaboration finally drops, we do know that you can try to obtain the Fortnite Vivo Valoriza skin, although you may have to jump through some hoops to get it. However, I'd be lying if I didn't say that it's the rumored Fortnite James Bond crossover that excites me. First Light still feels ages away, being a 2026 game, so seeing what 007 gets up to in Fortnite later this year should tide me over.

