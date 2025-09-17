We all talk smack to each other in online matches, don't deny it. I'm not afraid to admit that I've been in heated text chat wars on The Finals or silly arguments on Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009. Fortnite usually stays out of these fights, with Jam Stage chatter amounting to song requests and memes. Fortnite Delulu mode is about to change that, though, as proximity chat is a key feature for the brand-new playlist.

Done right, proximity chat can be highly entertaining in multiplayer skirmishes. FPS game stalwarts like Call of Duty: Warzone do it well, with my initial matches of the mode's 2022 rebrand seeing me find random players and form temporary alliances. Embark Studios' ARC Raiders is surely set to benefit from this, too. However, when Fortnite Delulu mode drops on Friday, September 19, 2025, I'm curious to see how successful it will be.

Like I said earlier, there's going to be some toxicity. It's just part and parcel of these types of games. However, players will need to use proximity chat to work together, according to Fortnite leaker 'ShiinaBR'. Detailing the mode's features in a recent social media post on X, the scooper mentions that playlists use Zero Build as the mode's foundation, with up to 80 players in a single lobby. Whether you're playing solo or in a squad, you can enter a match in either configuration, giving you some flexibility if your friends aren't online.

If you want to form alliances and team up for a cheeky dub, though, proximity chat is key to assembling a squad of your own. Epic Games is basically making it okay for 'teaming' to happen in-game. If you're not familiar with this, it's where two squads form up to purposely grief other players, sharing information like player pings and item spawns with each other. In the standard battle royale game playlist or Zero Build, this is a bannable action as teams shouldn't be using it as an advantage to win.

Yes, there really are random players messaging each other purely to make your match a living hell. From the sounds of it, Delulu doesn't feature any mechanics to let you invite people to your squad. Modern Warfare Zombies, as flawed as it is, shines best when this feature brings you together with five other undead slayers.

Instead, it's just an agreement not to blast each other on sight. Some players can try out Delulu on September 18, 2025, if they're part of the Support a Creator program.

When you drop into the game, you need to set your voice settings to 'everybody'. The only caveat is that the mode is a weekend-only experience, so let's hope your friends are free. I think this could be a proper laugh, and I'm excited to give it a go.

In the meantime, I recommend downloading the Fortnite Thin client to save some storage space and checking out our Fortnite codes list.