You know it's nearly Fortnitemares time if Horde Rush is around the corner. Well, the playlist returns, albeit with a KPop Demon Hunters twist. Whether you're queuing solo or bringing your friends along for the ride, Fortnite Demon Rush is a fun spin on the fan-favorite battle royale game mode, putting you right in the action alongside Huntr/x. The best thing? It goes live in Fortnite on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

If you haven't seen this week's tease for the upcoming Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins, then luckily for you, there's more than just Zoey's cosmetics to get a glimpse of. The first proper look at Zoey, Mira, and Rumi is here, showcasing each character in a recreation of the hit Netflix movie's artwork. We're yet to see what items are part of their Fortnite skin bundles, but it's safe to say that a couple of Jam Tracks are likely on the cards for the group. You probably won't have time to use them in battle, though, as Demon Rush won't slow down for anyone.

A Discover tab for Demon Rush is live right now in Fortnite, teasing it as a four-player mode with a countdown ticking away until the playlist opens its door. According to the mode's synopsis, it simply says that "the show's over. Demon Rush takes over Horde Rush on October 2." Horde Rush debuted in 2019, throwing players into a wave-based experience that is all about mowing down monsters, getting better weapons, and gearing up for a huge boss fight.

It's an absolute blast, and if you love Call of Duty Zombies like I do, it's the perfect alternative to check out while you wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to arrive. It isn't quite like traditional round-based Zombies, and instead plays like Outbreak - the open-world game-inspired mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In Demon Rush, you team up with Huntr/x to fend off demons across the map. Whether you need to hire them as NPCs isn't clear, but I imagine they'll band alongside you in key moments of action. The loot pool for Horde Rush can be quite exciting, combining classic Fortnite guns with some special weapons to deal some serious damage. With KPop Demon Hunters showcasing some imaginative ways to pummel demons, we should be in for a treat.

But what about freebies? Horde Rush has a reputation for giving out exclusive rewards, so I reckon that Demon Rush is going to be no different on this front. If Epic Games follows its usual pattern, you can likely expect emotes, stickers, and potentially a Backbling to add to your locker.

The addition of the new mode makes up for Epic Games removing Fortnite Delulu mode, at least in my eyes. In the meantime, when you're not grabbing Fortnite codes, I recommend hopping into the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience to boogie at the Daft Club.