Fortnite's Discord demo frees up storage space, but it's not for the hardcore

Integrated YouTube videos, Wordle fun, the greatest merge game of all time - these are just a few wonderful things you can find in Discord voice chat's 'activities' section. Hop into a call with your homies and bounce jokes off each other in Know What I Meme, or perhaps work together with some chill Lofi beats, or maybe, just maybe, claim Victory Royale in Fortnite.

That's right, people. Alongside your sudokus, you and your pals will be able to face off in Fortnite inside of Discord's activities interface, and it'll run smoother than butter. With a 1440p resolution and a maximum of 60 FPS, lots of you will find that Fortnite will run inside your Discord app as well as, if not better than, the original. This is being made possible through Nvidia's cloud-streaming services, specifically GeForce NOW Performance, which means there will be no download, no launcher, and no space taken up on your precious handheld device or PC.

The only drawback is that die-hard fans of the Battle Royale shooter may be disappointed - the game is a demo, so it only allows 30 minutes of play within Discord before coming to a halt. It's enough to get beginners into the game, and enough for casuals to dip in, but not enough, we fear, for those ranked grinders.

We don't yet know when this will happen, but we imagine it'll be part of a major Discord update in the near future. This is great news for gaming accessibility, as those without the means to buy fancy consoles or PCs can get right into their Fortnite gaming dreams. It also means your Fortnite squad can be locked in before you've even booted up the game, so we expect to see booms in duo and squad modes.

