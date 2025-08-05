As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Don't worry, Fortnite's massive Disney crossover is still happening

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney addresses concerns that Fortnite’s upcoming Disney Universe crossover isn’t going to arrive anytime soon.

Fortnite's crossover potential is still infinite, despite collaborating with seemingly everything on the planet. Even with superheroes, musicians, and streamers dominating the Item Shop, there's still new ground to cover in the massive Fortnite Disney Universe project Epic Games is developing. It's easily the biggest crossover in the game's history, but are we ever going to play it? Well, CEO Tim Sweeney is putting your worries to bed.

Following the Wall Street Journal's report on building Fortnite's Disney Universe, known internally as Project Bulldog, Sweeney assures players that everything is on track. "The anonymous quote is BS. The speed of Disney and Epic collaborations like Darth Vader has been awesome and is around 10x the ordinary speed of media company dealings in this business," he responds.

Sweeney also says that Epic Games "provided a statement to the writer of this article saying so, but they chose not to print it." It's been over a year since any significant updates on Fortnite's Disney Universe plans have landed, and the Wall Street Journal's report claims the ambitious undertaking is in trouble.

The outlet's sources allege that too many steps need approval to proceed, especially for its user-generated and AI-dependent content. The battle royale game's first major foray with AI, a speaking Darth Vader NPC, quickly found players exploiting it to say curse words and other insensitive comments. Last February, Epic Games teamed up with Disney to announce the dawn of a brand-new in-game universe, featuring characters from James Cameron's Avatar movies, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and much more.

In a statement celebrating the partnership, both parties claim that "players, gamers and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love." Project Bulldog aims to offer players a hub where they can interact with their favourite Disney properties, spend money, and craft unique adventures.

Before it comes to fruition, we're likely to see new Disney-related content with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December, and the long-awaited debut of The Simpsons. If you want to dive in sooner than that, then these new Fortnite Halo cosmetics are kicking off the next season in an awesome way.

