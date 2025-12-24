Fortnite's Doc Brown skin is great for Back to the Future fans, but he's missing one thing

Back to the Future’s reign over Fortnite continues as Doc Brown is live now in the Item Shop alongside the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Fortnite Doc Brown: An image of the Doc Brown Fortnite skin and the DeLorean.
I wish you fully knew how much joy it brings me to blend work with Back to the Future. Not only do I get to mention the most perfect movie in existence, but I can play as its two lead characters in Fortnite. Yes, with Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly available in the Battle Pass, it's time for the new Doc Brown Fortnite skin to shine. Christopher Lloyd's beloved scientist isn't alone, but he is missing something.

After weeks of leaks and rumored launch dates, Dr. Emmett Brown is available to buy right now in the Fortnite Item Shop. For 2,000 V-Bucks, the Doc Brown bundle equips you with Hill Valley's finest scientist, a Flux Capacitor Back Bling, Doc's Time Machine Harvesting Tool, and the Battle Bus Time Machine emote. It also includes Huey Lewis and the News' The Power of Love as a Jam Track. I wouldn't have minded Back in Time, too, but hey, The Power of Love is still a sweet addition.

You'll notice that Doc Brown's look is directly modeled after his appearance in the opening thirty minutes of Back to the Future, as he sports a radiation suit at Twin Pines Mall. I'm not denying how cool it is…but Epic Games is making one glaring omission. Where the heck is his Back to the Future 2 outfit? After scooping up Marty and heading to 2015, Doc's threads are considerably leveled up. Sadly, Doc's alternative style simply puts his radiation mask helmet on.

It's an odd decision, considering that Marty's secondary Battle Pass outfit gives players access to his son's adjustable jacket and tie-dye cap from BTTF2. You can even pair it with the famous Nike MAGs, a pair of self-lacing shoes. Maybe Epic Games is going down a similar route as The Simpsons, and releasing some extra variants to get your precious V-Bucks. If that's the case, let's get an Einstein sidekick, too. I mean, he is technically the world's first traveller.

Accompanying Doc Brown is the DeLorean, which is a separate bundle of its own. Priced slightly higher at 2,500 V-Bucks, you can get the legendary time machine, with various cosmetics and decals to customize it. If you already own it in Rocket League, you should get it for free when you boot up the game. Be sure to check your locker if you're not sure. Conversely, if you buy it in the Item Shop, you'll own it in Rocket League.

There are some amazing Fortnite skins to admire across the game's history. For the longest time, John Wick was my go-to character, but Marty McFly is the current staple. I mean, come on, he's arguably the coolest movie character in history. Just look at the drip and those damn Nike Bruin sneakers. Doc Brown leaves the Item Shop on December 30, 2025, so don't hesitate to get him.

