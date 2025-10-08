The reveal of another musician joining Fortnite is always exciting, especially after the highs of Daft Punk and Gorillaz's time on the island. Taking their place is Doja Cat, as the Say So hitmaker is dropping onto the island for Fortnitemares. Yes, there's a Fortnite Doja Cat skin to get your hands on, but that's not all. If you're brave enough, you can face her with your squad.

I'll admit that isn't what I'd usually expect when a band or solo act comes to Fortnite. Typically, they take their place on the Fortnite Festival stage, bringing Jam Tracks to the Item Shop along with them. However, I'll give it to Epic Games; this is a pretty fun way to introduce Doja Cat into the ever-evolving Fortnite skin library. She's already branding her first battle royale game appearance as The Mother of Thorns, as she'll challenge you to a duel as one of many bosses coming to Fortnitemares 2025.

Following her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Epic Games' first official look at Doja Cat's skin takes place in a unique POI on the Fortnite map. At a glance, it looks like a classic haunted house, the type you can find in most horror games if you try hard enough. However, there's a chance it could actually be something more than this. Could it be that Epic Games is giving us an overhauled version of Freaky Fields?

If you didn't tune into last year's Fortnitemares event, Freaky Fields is an area of the island that houses a creepy farmhouse. It also doubles as a boss arena, as you could fight Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise here.

While I expect that Billy will return to the Item Shop this Halloween, Epic Games is likely retooling this location for Doja Cat instead. Something about Doja Cat trying to slay players in a decrepit house is somewhat cursed, and you know what? It might give me Fortnitemares of my own.

But will defeating her reward you with anything worthwhile? Epic Games isn't spilling the beans on that aspect yet, but I imagine that players will be gifted handsomely with XP for interacting with Doja Cat in-game. As for Doja Cat herself, we don't know much about her cosmetic bundle, but you can probably expect an emote, a Harvesting Tool, a Backbling, and potentially a loading screen to accompany her. It'd be a shame if she didn't debut with any Jam Tracks, though.

The recent reveal of the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins let us down on that front, with no Jam Tracks for How It's Done or Golden. Sure, the brand-new Demon Rush mode makes up for it. Doja Cat's recent track Jealous Type would make a good addition, so do the right thing, Epic Games. While you gear up for Doja Cat, don't miss out on getting the Ash Williams skin while it's back, and grab some Fortnite codes, too.