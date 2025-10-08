As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Doja Cat's Fortnite skin is already giving me Fortnitemares

Get ready to paint the town red as Doja Cat is headed to Fortnite for this year’s Fortnitemares event, along with a special map POI.

Fortnite Doja Cat: An image of Doja Cat's Mother of Thorns skin in Fortnite for Fortnitemares.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

The reveal of another musician joining Fortnite is always exciting, especially after the highs of Daft Punk and Gorillaz's time on the island. Taking their place is Doja Cat, as the Say So hitmaker is dropping onto the island for Fortnitemares. Yes, there's a Fortnite Doja Cat skin to get your hands on, but that's not all. If you're brave enough, you can face her with your squad.

I'll admit that isn't what I'd usually expect when a band or solo act comes to Fortnite. Typically, they take their place on the Fortnite Festival stage, bringing Jam Tracks to the Item Shop along with them. However, I'll give it to Epic Games; this is a pretty fun way to introduce Doja Cat into the ever-evolving Fortnite skin library. She's already branding her first battle royale game appearance as The Mother of Thorns, as she'll challenge you to a duel as one of many bosses coming to Fortnitemares 2025.

Following her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Epic Games' first official look at Doja Cat's skin takes place in a unique POI on the Fortnite map. At a glance, it looks like a classic haunted house, the type you can find in most horror games if you try hard enough. However, there's a chance it could actually be something more than this. Could it be that Epic Games is giving us an overhauled version of Freaky Fields?

If you didn't tune into last year's Fortnitemares event, Freaky Fields is an area of the island that houses a creepy farmhouse. It also doubles as a boss arena, as you could fight Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise here.

YouTube Thumbnail

While I expect that Billy will return to the Item Shop this Halloween, Epic Games is likely retooling this location for Doja Cat instead. Something about Doja Cat trying to slay players in a decrepit house is somewhat cursed, and you know what? It might give me Fortnitemares of my own.

Fortnite Doja Cat: An image of the Freaky Fields POI for Doja Cat in Fortnitemares.

But will defeating her reward you with anything worthwhile? Epic Games isn't spilling the beans on that aspect yet, but I imagine that players will be gifted handsomely with XP for interacting with Doja Cat in-game. As for Doja Cat herself, we don't know much about her cosmetic bundle, but you can probably expect an emote, a Harvesting Tool, a Backbling, and potentially a loading screen to accompany her. It'd be a shame if she didn't debut with any Jam Tracks, though.

The recent reveal of the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins let us down on that front, with no Jam Tracks for How It's Done or Golden. Sure, the brand-new Demon Rush mode makes up for it. Doja Cat's recent track Jealous Type would make a good addition, so do the right thing, Epic Games. While you gear up for Doja Cat, don't miss out on getting the Ash Williams skin while it's back, and grab some Fortnite codes, too.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.