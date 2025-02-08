We’re getting flashbacks to 2011, and not in a good way. The PlayStation Network is undergoing maintenance to resolve access issues, preventing legions of players from jumping into live-service titles, leading many to think: is Fortnite down? Well, it’s not completely off the table, if you’re willing to set down your DualSense controller for an alternative.

Is Fortnite down?

No, Fortnite isn’t down according to the Epic Games server status list. The free mobile game features on Epic Games’ status list page, which indicates that Fortnite is ‘operational’. The real issue, however, is with the PlayStation Network. According to the Ask PlayStation support page on social media, it clarifies nothing more than that PlayStation is “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” PlayStation posted this on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with little correspondence following it.

As the acclaimed battle royale game isn’t bound directly to Sony’s services, only PS4 and PS5 owners are affected. That includes those of you trying to play through the PlayStation Portal, too. If you happen to own a Nintendo Switch or one of the best portable gaming consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, Fortnite is still within your reach.

Booting up the game on either device is simple, but we recommend checking out our Fortnite Steam Deck guide as Valve’s handheld requires some tinkering first. Similar to the Steam Deck, players on iOS and Android can either play Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Streaming, or use the Epic Games Store app to jump in directly.

The Epic Games Store isn’t available for all regions on mobile yet, though. The good news is you can use this handy Epic Games Store iPhone download guide, or Epic Games Store Android download to get the app downloaded.

While it isn’t uncommon for PSN, Xbox Live, or even Nintendo Switch Online to be hit with minor stability issues, the last time PlayStation encountered notable problems was in 2011. The PlayStation Network was down for three weeks, with an estimated 77 million accounts potentially compromised by external forces.

When you do drop back into the island, make sure to get acquainted with the latest iterations of the Fortnite map, the best Fortnite guns, and the Fortnite patch notes.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.