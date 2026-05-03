Fortnite Droid Tycoon dev promises to fix XP issues with new Star Wars map

The new wave of Fortnite Star Wars maps is here, but Droid Tycoon isn’t quite as generous with XP as you may have expected it to be.

Fortnite Droid Tycoon: An image of Jonesy looking out across the Droid Tycoon map.
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In one of the biggest events in Fortnite history, Disney and Epic Games are unleashing the first batch of officially endorsed Star Wars Fortnite maps. We're not just talking about some haphazard efforts; these are fully-fledged experiences. When you're not diving into the spiritual Battlefront 2 successor, Galactic Siege, you might consider giving Fortnite Droid Tycoon a spin. However, the XP gains aren't what I'd hoped they'd be.

You see, I love cheesing these Tycoon-style maps in Fortnite every season. They're a great way to rank up fast and unlock the hotly desired cosmetics currently in the Battle Pass. I couldn't even put a number on the XP I farmed out of Squid Game Tycoon a few months ago. So, when I saw that Droid Tycoon is among the list of new Star Wars games to try, I thought this could be my new cheese map. The XP just isn't doing the neat little management sim justice right now, but the map's creators are aiming to fix this.

In a recent post on social media, the 'FNCreate' account pledges to resolve the lack of XP gains. Responding to player concerns, the developer says, "We're aware of this issue and a fix is in the works." It's one of a few small obstacles preventing the map from reaching its full potential. Whether it's the map not registering your progress or general bugs, Droid Tycoon needs a bit of TLC in the weeks to come. For those of you yet to play it, the premise is pretty simple.

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You're essentially building and customizing droids while managing a tight-knit workshop. If you love simulation games, it's worth a try. Just input this map code into Fortnite next time you boot up: 7865-8305-9184. Droid Tycoon joins the battle royale game alongside some other experiences, as the first part of an ongoing Star Wars roadmap. Escape Vader is a four-player map where you evade Darth Vader, similar to the ending scene of Rogue One. Galactic Siege is the most impressive offering, as it's essentially like playing Battlefront 2 in Fortnite. You can play them using the codes below:

  • Escape Vader - 7285-4185-5428
  • Galactic Siege - 5003-9856-3648

Complete with classes, a level-up system, and a rotation of maps, it'll certainly keep us occupied until the powers that be finally decide to make Battlefront 3. There's also The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island coming later this season on May 19, offering a sneak peek of the movie before it comes to theaters on May 22.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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