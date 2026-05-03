Fortnite Droid Tycoon dev promises to fix XP issues with new Star Wars map

In one of the biggest events in Fortnite history, Disney and Epic Games are unleashing the first batch of officially endorsed Star Wars Fortnite maps. We're not just talking about some haphazard efforts; these are fully-fledged experiences. When you're not diving into the spiritual Battlefront 2 successor, Galactic Siege, you might consider giving Fortnite Droid Tycoon a spin. However, the XP gains aren't what I'd hoped they'd be.

You see, I love cheesing these Tycoon-style maps in Fortnite every season. They're a great way to rank up fast and unlock the hotly desired cosmetics currently in the Battle Pass. I couldn't even put a number on the XP I farmed out of Squid Game Tycoon a few months ago. So, when I saw that Droid Tycoon is among the list of new Star Wars games to try, I thought this could be my new cheese map. The XP just isn't doing the neat little management sim justice right now, but the map's creators are aiming to fix this.

In a recent post on social media, the 'FNCreate' account pledges to resolve the lack of XP gains. Responding to player concerns, the developer says, "We're aware of this issue and a fix is in the works." It's one of a few small obstacles preventing the map from reaching its full potential. Whether it's the map not registering your progress or general bugs, Droid Tycoon needs a bit of TLC in the weeks to come. For those of you yet to play it, the premise is pretty simple.

You're essentially building and customizing droids while managing a tight-knit workshop. If you love simulation games, it's worth a try. Just input this map code into Fortnite next time you boot up: 7865-8305-9184. Droid Tycoon joins the battle royale game alongside some other experiences, as the first part of an ongoing Star Wars roadmap. Escape Vader is a four-player map where you evade Darth Vader, similar to the ending scene of Rogue One. Galactic Siege is the most impressive offering, as it's essentially like playing Battlefront 2 in Fortnite. You can play them using the codes below:

Escape Vader - 7285-4185-5428

Galactic Siege - 5003-9856-3648

Complete with classes, a level-up system, and a rotation of maps, it'll certainly keep us occupied until the powers that be finally decide to make Battlefront 3. There's also The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island coming later this season on May 19, offering a sneak peek of the movie before it comes to theaters on May 22.