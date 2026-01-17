Out of nowhere, Epic is cooking up a Fortnite Ed Edd n Eddy collaboration

In Cartoon Network's prime, you could tune in at anytime to find yourself watching the Cramp Twins, Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, or Ed, Edd n Eddy. Despite wrapping things up in 2009, the love for the show remains strong, and Epic Games is taking notice. A Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy crossover is in the works, and I hope it leads to some other characters.

Between SpongeBob SquarePants and South Park, it seems that Epic Games is zeroing in on animated shows in Fortnite right now. After all, a full-blown season for The Simpsons is the biggest proof of that. Nostalgia sells, and I won't lie, Epic Games hooked me with this method by bringing movies like Back to the Future to the game recently. But is anyone really clamoring for Ed, Eddy, n Eddy? Apparently so.

According to leakers 'HYPEX' and 'AdiraFNInfo', Epic Games is currently working on a crossover with the classic Cartoon Network show. The details are slim right now, but AdiraFNInfo claims the news comes from a source who leaked The Office Fortnite collaboration a day before it emerged. I'm not sure that Ed, Edd n Eddy will warrant any events or as much fanfare as the ongoing South Park crossover, but a bundle of Fortnite skins is likely hitting the Item Shop.

If that's the case, you can expect to purchase each character individually for around 1,200 - 1,500 V-Bucks, with a collective bundle hitting the 2.5 to 3k range, depending on what is offered. Typically, the bigger bundles include a wealth of Back Blings, Gliders, Harvesting Tools, and maybe even a Jam Track or two. I wager that the trio's favorite snack, Jawbreakers, will make an appearance in some form.

Rocket Racing players might benefit too if Epic Games decides to adapt Eddy's brother's car, a fiery red contraption that appeared in the show's third season. Personally, I'd love to see a Jonny 2×4 skin, just as long as it includes a Plank Back Bling or Harvesting Tool. Beyond Ed, Edd n Eddy, this could open the floodgates to some more Cartoon Network bundles.

If that's the case, Johnny Bravo needs to be the next character due for the Fortnite treatment. Chuck in some new Fortnite codes alongside him, and we'll really be cooking.

Right now, one of Epic Games' latest cosmetic collections is a tie-in for 28 Years Later, as The Bone Temple is now in theaters.