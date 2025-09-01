One of the cool things about Fortnite is in-game tournaments such as the Reload Cup or the recent Power Rangers Cup. It's a chance to get some free skins purely for besting other players, but the timeframe is usually pretty tight to compete. Like many others, I missed out on the Elite Zadie Fortnite skin earlier this year, but Epic Games seems to be listening. There are only a few days to add this "baddie" to your locker, though.

In a surprise post from the official Fortnite Competitive account, Epic Games confirms that the Elite Zadie cosmetic set is back in the Item Shop. Proclaiming the elusive Fortnite skin to be a "baddie", it hasn't taken long for players to share their thoughts on her. Elite Zadie's appearance is part of the The Elites set, which also contains Zadie's Blade as a backbling and harvesting tool, alongside Zadie's Sigil as a skin for your weapons. However, only the singular Elite Zadie skin itself is back.

Whether you think she's a baddie or not, we'll leave the admiration to you, but the important thing is that she isn't sticking around for long. According to her Item Shop listing, she's leaving on September 5, giving you just a few days to pony up some V-Bucks. You can use her across Fortnite's battle royale game modes, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, in case you were wondering.

The rest of Elite Zadie's cosmetics may arrive in the Item Shop at a later date, but I'm advising this with a pinch of salt. Epic Games isn't a stranger to giving us original characters, but this could be the start of something bigger.

In our recent report about the Gorillaz music pass, the developer quietly mentions focusing on original content for the next Festival season, rather than a crossover with a big artist. I expect this to be a one-time thing, but it could be a signal that huge collaborations might be more staggered in the future.

I hope that isn't the case, as I need that James Bond set to become a reality. I'm also pining for the recently rumored Daft Punk crossover to happen, as it'd make up for the woeful disappointment of a second Bruno Mars appearance and the Deadmau5 cosmetics.

Before Bond potentially arrives, you can still get the free Fortnite Vivo Valoriza skin and some Fortnite codes right now.